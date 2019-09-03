WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: September 3, 2019

Bryan is still demanding an apology from Reigns. Will it finally happen? The WWE Champion will be in a redemption-mode after being unable to tackle his challenger, the slithering Viper who has continued attacking him.

Plus, the last set of action for King of the Ring Quarterfinals will also take place on the show to finalize two semi-finalists from Smackdown. All of this and much more are expected to happen when the show airs from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Sony TEN 1 will telecast WWE Smackdown Live in India on Wednesday (September 4) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day at 1 PM, 5 PM and 9 PM.

The drama between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan has stretched by every passing week. Last week, The Big Dog was asked to issue an apology for wrongly accusing Bryan and Rowan of the life-threating attacks. Bryan presented a lookalike for Rowan to prove everyone wrong. He could barely guess that Reigns already had footages to reveal the truth.

Rowan was seen on it to prove that he was the one trying to ruin Reigns' life. Since Daniel Bryan is his mentor, his name automatically enters the scene as many suggested that he could be the mastermind behind these attacks. But Bryan is denying any association with this and dictated the following statements demanding the apology, again,

“Roman Reigns speared me last week and I understand his frustration. I know how it looks. I know a lot of people don’t like me and I know I seem guilty by association, but that doesn’t make me a liar. Erick Rowan is the one to blame and I have had nothing to do with this. Therefore, I still deserve an apology from Roman Reigns.”

It's very unlikely that Roman Reigns will agree to the demands. Rather, we expect him to expose the lying words of Bryan. This will produce the ignition for the upcoming feud between these two marquee players of the Smackdown brand which in turn will finalize the next Clash of Champions matchup featuring Reigns and Bryan.

Meanwhile, the WWE Championship rivalry will also continue in a condition where the challenger has the advantage. Randy Orton has got into a true Apex Predator mode after teaming up with The Revival. For consecutive weeks, he laid down Kofi Kingston with RKOs while Dash-Dawson took care of the New Day members. Now they have also received a shot at The New Day's tag team titles at Clash of Champions and that might make them desperate. Could Kofi and his boys counter-attack the trio? The job seems extremely tough for them.

King of the Ring tournament's quarterfinal round comes to an end with tonight's matches from Smackdown division. The first of the two matches will feature Ali competing against Elias. The former 'heart and soul' of the Cruiserweight division has pulled off incredible performances while advancing to this round. But Elias is on a different league taking advantages from the authority figure, Shane McMahon. This makes him the favorite to derail Ali's momentums and head to semi-finale.

In the other matchup of KOTR quarter-finale, Chad Gable squares off against Andrade which sounds an interesting lineup. These two have never been in a ring together promising to bring a lot of fresh actions. As per the recent updates, WWE will bring back the tag team of Gable and Shelton Benjamin on Smackdown to strengthen the tag division. Hence, Gable will digest a loss here and go back to his former partner whereas Andrade should move to the next round.

The Smackdown women's championship match is set for Clash of Championship where Bayley defends against Charlotte Flair. The champion has all the momentum on her side as she is on a winning streak ever since Summerslam. Plus, she has turned into a villain as seen on Raw to confirm a heel alliance with Sasha Banks.

Flair's heel antics would come short in comparison to these two best-friends whom WWE has named to be the most dangerous duo. But Flair is determined to win the gold in her hometown at the upcoming PPV which means, we'll probably get a valiant comeback from her.

The Intercontinental Championship match is also set for Clash of Champions as per recent announcements from WWE.com. Shinsuke Nakamura will defend the belt against The Miz. For the last couple of weeks, the IC champion has formed an unusual alliance with Sami Zayn to overpower The Miz with several beatdowns. The A-lister must fire back this week to show that he's not become soft after turning into a babyface character. Only then, the one-sided rivalry could become interesting when Smackdown airs from Norfolk.