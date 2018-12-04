English

WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: December 4, 2018

Bengaluru, December 4: Last week, WWE made history with the announcement of the first-ever Women's Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match and tonight on Smackdown Live hosted at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas we will see the match made official when the participants sign the contract.

Also scheduled for tonight are a few matches to add hype to the WWE TLC PPV which is just under two weeks. First up, we will see one member from the participants of the TLC triple threat tag team match in a triple threat match. Plus, we will also see two fierce rivals go up against each other.

Meanwhile, the Miz will host Miz TV with one of his long time rivals as the guest. Three matches have so far been made official for the pay-per-view scheduled on December 16, and tonight we expect more to be added to the final PPV of the year's card.

Sony TEN 1 will telecast WWE Smackdown Live in India on Wednesday (December 5) from 6.30 AM IST, while the repeats will air later in the day via the same network at 1 PM, 5 PM and 9 PM.

The Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch is set to defend the tiltle against Charlotte Flair and Asuka, who won a Battle Royal to earn her way into the match. Tonight all three Superstars will make an appearance. While, the WWE Champion is also expected to be in attendance.

Here is what's in store for Smackdown in Austin, Texas:

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Asuka to sign TLC Match contract

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Asuka to sign TLC Match contract

Like we mentioned earlier, the three contestants of the history making TLC triple threat match alongside the SD Live GM Paige will be present on Smackdown to sign the contract for the fight.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have been locked in a feud since the Summerslam season as the Irish Lass Kicker felt The Queen stole her spotlight by entering the championship picture. Flair won that triple threat contest against then Carmella and Lynch, but in the PPV that followed Lynch got the better of Flair to claim the title.

Flair and Lynch are very familiar to each other, but this time they will also have an unpredictable and dominant Asuka to deal with in the TLC triple threat match. So, tonight's contract signing could lead into a brawl which could later lead into a match.

Miz TV hosts Daniel Bryan

Miz TV hosts Daniel Bryan

The WWE Universe is still shocked by the actions of "new" Daniel Bryan and his unsettling attitude. He tried to explain his actions a few weeks ago, but that has left his fans with even more questions.

Tonight, The Miz, the most unexpected star is given the job to extract answers from his old enemies when the A-Lister hosts the WWE Champion on Miz TV. Last week, the challenger and former champion AJ Styles, had his say on the rematch scheduled for TLC. There is every chance the Phenomenal One could be called out during the segment.

Jeff Hardy meets old foe Randy Orton

Jeff Hardy meets old foe Randy Orton

Last week, Jeff Hardy's 20th anniversary celebration was crashed by Samoa Joe. The belief was that Hardy would meet Joe for redemption. But, tonight, one of WWE's most intense rivalries will be reincarnated, as The Charismatic Enigma goes one-on-one with Randy Orton.

The bad blood between the two came to an end in a Hell in a Cell Match, which The Viper won. Randy Orton has been locked in a feud with Rey Mysterio off late. So, there is every chance Mysterio and Joe could be involved during this matchup to make it a tag team match either tonight or sometime in the future.

TLC is tailor made for someone like Hardy and Mysterio, while it would also make sense for someone like Orton to be involved in the PPV as the Apex Predator has missed the last few PPVs.

Tag Teams set for preview of TLC Match

Tag Teams set for preview of TLC Match

A big Triple Threat Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship was announced for WWE TLC last week. The champions Sheamus & Cesaro will defend their belts against The Usos and The New Day.

Tonight, the WWE Universe are set to witness a different kind of Triple Threat Match, with one member of each team squaring off in singles competition.

Momentum will be on the mind when Xavier Woods, Jey Uso and Cesaro meet in triple threat match. The Bar and the New Day have met each other multiple times, but the USO will be new to the current champions. Plus, they have also held the belt thanks to the Big Show, who missed last week's show and there is no news of him attending tonight's show as well, so the champions will have their task cut out.

Nakamura and the US Title

Nakamura and the US Title

Shinsuke Nakamura has held the United States championship since the WWE Extreme Rules PPV in July earlier this year. The Architect has successfully defended the belt against Jeff Hardy and Rusev.

During his title reign, he has lost to Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy and Seth Rollins. And most of his matches have ended via his signature heel move, the low blow. Last week, he was scheduled to meet Rusev in a one-on-one match, but the King of Strong Styles stopped the match before it even started by attacking The Bulgarian Brute. So, the GM may announce a rematch between the pair tonight or at TLC.

The rest of the roster

The rest of the roster

Samoa Joe spoilt Jeff Hardy's party last week and is expected to be in attendance tonight along with the likes of Rey Mysterio, R-Truth, Carmella, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Tye Dillinger, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, The IIconics and the Commissioner Shane McMahon.

Plus, there is also talk of NXT's Lars Sullivan making his main roster move soon, So, keep your eyes on that potential appearance.

