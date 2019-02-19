WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: February 19, 2019

Daniel Bryan opponent for WWE Fastlane to be revealed

Despite fighting against the odds inside the Elimination Chamber, Daniel Bryan overcame five men to retain his WWE Championship.

Tonight on Smackdown, the New Daniel Bryan will seek his next challenger at WWE Fastlane as The Road to Wrestlemania heats up. On March 10, WWE will host the ultimate pay-per-view event before Wrestlemania and Bryan will hope he walks out the champion even on that night.

Can Kofi Kingston continue surge for title?

After an incredible hour-long performance in last week's Gauntlet Match, Kofi Kingston nearly went the distance at WWE Elimination Chamber. But, the New Day member came up short to Daniel Bryan and failed to capture the WWE Championship. He has been in this position before and will look for another shot at the title soon. Will Kingston be given another opportunity to go for gold? Find out tonight on Smackdown.

Will Charlotte hit back at Becky Lynch?

Charlotte Flair was at ringside on Sunday night to have a close look at Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, who dismantled Ruby Riott to retain her title. The Queen later went to have a face-off with the champion and got battered with a crutch by the suspended Becky Lynch. So, Flair will seek for redemption tonight as she gets ready for the biggest match of her career at Wrestlemania.

Best tag team in the world no more

The SmackDown Tag Team Championship changed hands on Sunday, as The Miz and Shane McMahon lost the match to the Usos. After the match, we could see The Miz being apologetic to Shane McMahon. Later, The A-Lister was told by Shane-O-Mac not to worry about it.

Miz refused to listen and that led to him being sent home from Houston by Shane. However, as per official announcement, The Miz and will issue a public apology to his partner tonight. Will the pair remain on the same page? Find out tonight on Smackdown.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships future

Sasha Banks & Bayley made history at WWE Elimination Chamber to become the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The Boss ‘N' Hug Connection revealed last night on Raw they will defend their championships against any challenger, current or veteran, across Raw, Smackdown Live and NXT. So, will we see any takers from the Blue brand for this challenge.

The possibilities are endless as they could meet for a rematch with co-finalists Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville or even the Iiconics, who we thought were the favourites for the title. They may be claim the titles in the future, but will they come after Bayley and Sasha for the crown tonight?

Will the NXT takeover continue?

WWE Universe was stunned last night when Triple H introduced NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black and Ricochet to make their Raw debuts.

The newcomers wasted no time making an impact, as Ricochet teamed up with Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor to defeat Bobby Lashley & Lio Rush, Ciampa & Gargano reunited as a team and got the win over Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival, and Aleister Black beat Elias.

Was the takeover just for Raw, or will the McMahons have a surprise for the blue brand? Find out on Smackdown.

Rest of the roster

Apart from the aforementioned names, we could see the likes of Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura, R-Truth, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, Andrade, Shelton Benjamin, the New Day, the Bar, AJ Styles and more in action on Smackdown.

Plus, we could also see Asuka, who has been absent from Smackdown for the past few weeks make her return to WWE. Meanwhile, we will also see Naomi, Carmella, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose involved in some capacity.