WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: February 5, 2019

Mustafa Ali and Randy Orton collide

Mustafa Ali has quickly become Smackdown's sensation since his move from NXT, but will face perhaps his toughest challenge yet when he squares off against Randy Orton tonight to give us a glimpse of what's to come on February 17.

With both Ali and Orton already booked for the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match, each Superstar will look to take the other down to gain the needed momentum ahead of a high voltage title match, which is just two weeks away.

Nakamura & Rusev team up against The Good Brothers

After weeks of intense rivalry, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev found themselves on the same page last week after both fell short in United States Championship Matches against R-Truth.

Nakamura & Rusev attacked R-Truth after being incredibly frustrated as they both suffered roll-up losses to Truth with the United States Title on the line.

The King of Strong Style & The Bulgarian Brute were confronted by Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, who were not happy with their treatment of Truth and challenged them to a match to which both Nakamura & Rusev agreed. But, will Rusev and Nakamura remain bonded as a team to overcome one of the most experienced teams on Smackdown? Find out tonight!

Jeff Hardy meets Daniel Bryan for momentum

Like Ali and Orton, Jeff Hardy, who is also part of the Elimination Chamber match will have a chance to gain momentum ahead of the title match. And what better way to make a statement as he meets the WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a one-on-one match.

After the chaotic scene last week on Smackdown that saw Bryan debut a new eco-friendly WWE Championship and WWE COO Triple H announce the Elimination Chamber Match, Hardy will surely be aiming to silence Bryan in this non-title singles match on the blue brand. But, with Eric Rowan at ringside to support Bryan, Hardy will be fighting against the odds.

Shane and Miz's first challenge

Last week on Smackdown, a four corners match was contested between The Bar vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. The New Day under elimination rules to decide the number one contenders for the tag team championships.

After gruelling contest, The Usos and The Bar were the last two teams remaining. In the end, Usos connected with superkicks followed by a big splash to pick up the win and become the number one contenders for the tag titles. So, from tonight, the build up for Elimination Chamber's title match will begin on Smackdown.

Meanwhile, the other tag teams could also be involved on the show and will be ready to show that they are still hungry for the titles.

Smackdown Women's title direction

At Royal Rumble, Asuka successfully defended the Smackdown Women's Champion and on the same night her challenger Becky Lynch won the Royal Rumble match to pick Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey as her opponent at Wrestlemania. So, Asuka will definitely see a new challenger for her title, but it could be a recreation of last year's Wrestlemania match.

Last week on Smackdown, Charlotte Flair attacked Becky Lynch in the opening segment of the show and that gave a clear message that she could be added into the mix at Wrestlemania. But, before that she could be handed an opportunity on the Blue brand for Asuka's title. So, we will find out in which direction the Blue brand's women's title will be taken from tonight.

Women of Smackdown and tag titles

The Iiconics and, the team of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose announced their entry into the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Championship which is set to happen at Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 17.

With just one slot left to fill, all eyes will be on Smackdown tonight as Naomi and Carmella look favourites to earn the slot to continue the storyline of the Blue brand. Find out tonight who will take that last slot.

Andrade and Rey continue feud

After feuding for the past month, Andrade and Rey Mysterio look set to continue their rivalry on Smackdown. The pair have met in sigles contests as wells as a two-out-of-three falls match in the past few weeks and the only time we didn't see them tear apart each other was during the Royal Rumble week.

However, last week on Smackdown, Andrade seems to have resurrected the rivalry after he blindsided Rey Mysterio, who was distracted by Zelina Vega. So, the pair could be in action again in the future as Mysterio seeks retribution.

Rest of the roster

The other participants of Elimination Chamber match, Samoa Joe and AJ Styles, who have a long history will also be in attendance as the six men look to gain momentum ahead of the title match.

Meanwhile, the likes of the bar, Shane McMahon, the Miz, and few new faces could all be involved in some capacity tonight.