WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: January 8, 2019

Bengaluru, January 8: After two weeks of pre-recorded shows, WWE presents Smackdown Live from Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, where the build for Royal Rumble will be the main focus.

Tonight on Smackdown, one contender match for the women's title and another potential contender's match in the tag team division will take place along side the usual build up for the next pay-per-view.

Sony TEN 1 will show WWE Smackdown Live in India on Wednesday (January 9) from 6.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day at 1 PM, 5 PM and 9 PM.

The Usos will battle The Bar with a #SDLive #TagTeamChampionship opportunity on the line this Tuesday night! https://t.co/xa4dy1PDVN — WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2019

With just three weeks left for Royal Rumble, many superstars will confirm their entry into the 30-wrestler battle royal both form the men and women's division.

R-Truth and Carmella have already booked their number thirty slots for the event with their MMC final victory. So, the other slots will be filled starting from tonight.

Last night on Raw, John Cena also announced his enrty into the rumble. Meanwhile, the likes of Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, the New Day, Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega have all confirmed their entries as well.

Here is what's in store for Smackdown in Jacksonville: