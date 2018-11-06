WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: November 6, 2018

Team Blue will react to Raw's Survivor Series announcements

Survivor Series is the one night every year when Smackdown and Raw face off in head-to-head competition to determine the best and the lineups for each brand's teams are beginning to take shape.

Last night, Raw revealed that Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre will be part of the Red team with Acting Raw GM Baron Corbin taking a managerial role in the men's side. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss was announced as the captain of the women's squad.

So, team Blue will respond to that tonight and hope to announce a strong line up. Last week, Paige offered Charlotte Flair the captain's role for the women's team, but The Queen turned down the offer. After last night's Raw, there is every chance she will reconsider the offer.

Plus, the Blue brand will also look to possess a strong and dominant leader, which we believe could be Shane McMahon with the likes of Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, The Miz and Rey Mysterio expected to fill the slots. More on this will be known tonight.

Will Becky Lynch respond to Ronda Rousey?

Last week, after defending her title at Evolution, Becky Lynch started promoting her match with the Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey.

Last night on Raw, Rousey responded to Lynch by reminding her exactly who she is two weeks before their Champion vs. Champion battle at Survivor Series. The Raw Women's Champion welcomed Lynch's aggression and told The Irish Lass Kicker to bring all her anger to Los Angeles.

So, tonight "The Man" will be waiting to respond to being called out by The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Shane O-Mac's World Cup victory's impact on Team Blue

The WWE Universe was stunned when Shane McMahon replaced an injured Miz in the final of the WWE World Cup Tournament at Crown Jewel and defeated Dolph Ziggler to become the best in the world.

Shane threatened The A-Lister, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy ahead of the tournament and after their failure in winning, now the focus will be on the Commissioner's unique use of his power. So, we expect to see some kind of reaction tonight from McMahon and the blue brand's contestants at Crown Jewel.

Can AJ Styles topple Brock Lesnar this time?

After Brock Lesnar captured the vacant Universal Championship last week at Crown Jewel, a huge Raw vs. Smackdown rematch was announced for Survivor Series. Brock Lesnar is set to meet WWE Champion Aj Styles on November 18.

Aj Styles pushed The Beast to his limit last November before he came up short. So, from tonight the WWE Champion will look to alter his game plan to win this highly anticipated rematch. Meanwhile, the other crop of the Blue brand will be looking to challenge the blue brand's prime title holder.

The Bar & Big Show feud with New Day

The Bar successfully defended the tag titles against former champs The New Day at Crown Jewel thanks to the Big Show, who has remained in their corner since Smackdown 1000, where they first won the titles.

At crown Jewel, Big E and Kingston had the champions on the ropes. However, Big Show proved to be the difference maker, as he took advantage of poor positioning by the official to wallop Big E with a Knockout Punch. Sheamus took advantage and landed a Brogue Kick on Big E to ensure The Bar remained Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

With Survivor Series coming up next, The Bar are expected to take on newly crowned Raw Tag Team Champs AOP. But, their feud with the New Day looks to be far from over and it is expected to continue tonight as well as the New Day will look to call out the Big Show.

Daniel Bryan's next challenge

There are multiple reports doing the rounds about the WWE shunning title plans for Daniel Bryan. This situation will get clear tonight as we draw very close to the next PPV.

With prime title out of sight for anyone on the roster, Daniel Bryan could resurrect his feud with the Miz or start a feud for the mid-card title on the Tuesday night show. Shinsuke Nakamura may have to face Seth Rollins at Survivor Series, but he could prepare for that challenge with action against the likes of Bryan and the Miz. So, more on this will be known tonight.

Rest of the roster

If their futures get resolved, the likes of Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy and Samoa Joe could be vying for a spot in team Blue. If those make he team, it looks very solid on paper indeed and they are expected to be led or managed by Shane McMahon.

Plus, the women on the roster will also look to make stake their claim in the women's blue team which is expected to be led by Charlotte Flair. The likes of Asuka, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, the IIconics and many other will look to battle for four spots.

Meanwhile, Aiden English and Rusev will also continue their rivalry and R-Truth & Carmella are also expected to be involveed in some capacity.