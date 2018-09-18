WWE Smackdown Live Preview and Schedule: September 18, 2018

WWE has already announced two matches featuring the WWE Champion and US Champion to add hype to the show hosted by the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Plus, the Miz TV will host a mystery guest tonight. While, we will also welcome the newly crowned Women's champion in the show.

Sony TEN 1 will telecast Smackdown Live in India on Wednesday (September 19) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will be aired later in the day at 1 PM, 5 PM and 7.30 PM via the same channel.

As per official announcement, AJ Styles is set for action just two days after he controversially defeated Samoa Joe. The Phenomenal One will be involved in a non-title showdown against Andrade "Cien" Almas.

There is big chance in the fight ending in DQ or in favour of Almas, who will have Zelina Vega at ringside for distraction and there is every chance Samoa Joe will interfere during the match to deliver a statement.

Either way, The Samoan Submission Machine will get his rematch against Styles at WWE Super Show-Down as per the orders of GM Paige.

Meanwhile, the United States Championship which was the only Smackdown title that was not defended at Hell in a Cell will be on the line tonight. Paige has ordered Shinsuke Nakamura to defend the title tonight against Rusev.

Last night at #HIAC was absolutely amazing but I know one #SDLive title wasn’t represented...SO @ShinsukeN will defend his #USTitle tomorrow night ... and it just so happens to be on #RusevDay! — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 17, 2018

With Rusev Day's loss to Tag Team champions New Day at Hell in a Cell, the title holders will expect new challenge from tonight. The most likely opponent for them could be the Bar as Rusev will be involved in singles action.

As for the Smackdown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch returned to glory as a two-time champion after she overcame Charlotte Flair.

Becky will know The Queen will be awaiting a rematch after she has lost her crown. Becky is scheduled for a Coronation tonight and Charlotte Flair will be waiting to spoil the Irish Lass Kicker's party. The pair are expected to feud for a long time and are set for rematch at Super Showdown.

Randy Orton absolutely destroyed Jeff Hardy in one of the most brutal Hell in a Cell Matches of all time. Hardy looked to come out the worst after the match and is expected to be sidlined for a while. It will be interesting to see if The Viper waits for The Charismatic Enigma or move on from the feud.

Meanwhile, The Miz & Maryse who pulled off the biggest upset at the Hell in a Cell PPV will be back with the Miz TV tonight. The couple defeated Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella to gain advantage ahead of Super Show-Down. The Miz will face Bryan in Melbourne for a future title opportunity.

The Miz TV, on the other hand will have mystery guest on the show. There is speculation that the guest could be a character from Bryan's past as Miz will look to add more heat to their feud.