WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: April 9, 2019

New Day's music hit the arena as they came out to an incredible reception from the crowd. The trio celebrated Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win at Wrestlemania until the Bar's music hit. The heel duo made fun of the fact that Kofi could have dropped his title on Raw. And they later invited Drew McIntyre from Raw to feature in a six-man tag team main event match.

Aleister Black, Ricochet and Ali vs. Andrade, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura was the opening contest on Smackdown. Andrade hit Black with a Back Elbow but received a reverse Hurricurana from Ali which was followed by a 450-splash for the win. After the match, Randy Orton hit Ali with an RKO while Kevin Owens hit a Stunner on Rusev.

R-Truth and Carmella appeared on Smackdown for another celebration. Mella talked about how she won the women’s battle royal match and looked forward to big things. Soon Samoa Joe hit the ring and put Truth to sleep by locking in the Coquina Clutch. He demanded for better competition and that is when Braun Strowman arrived to scare Joe away from the ring.

The new WWE women’s tag team champions the IIconics appeared next and introduced the Brooklyn Belles to the ring to defend their titles. Peyton hit a kick to one of those rookie players to pick up an easy win.

Meanwhile, former GM Paige, who was seen in the backstage broke the news that she will bring a new tag team on the show for the next title defense of the IIconics.

Shane McMahon came out next on Smackdown to talk about his victory over The Miz at Wrestlemania. He called out Craig Hamilton, the ring announcer, to get in the ring and introduce him properly as the 'best in the world.' Craig pulled it off in the right way in the third attempt after which Shane left the ring.

Next up, The Usos vs. Hardy Boyz dream tag team match happened on Smackdown Live. Usos cut a promo before the match and mentioned this is an opportunity to figure out who are the best tag team of the world. Hardy Boyz hit the Twist of Fate-Swanton Bomb combo after Usos missed a frog splash to pick up the win and became new tag team champions. But, the celebration were cut-short as Lars Sullivan appeared and assaulted the new champions after the match.

The new Raw and Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch arrived as the crowd sung along her theme song. Numerous chants broke about Becky as she cut a promo about being a strong champion. While she was on her way out after the promo, Lacey Evans attacked her from the back and floored her down with a punch to the face.

The main event of Smackdown featured The New Day members vs. Sheamus, Cesaro and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag team match. The heel superstars were in control until Big E delivered a clothesline to Sheamus. Kofi Kingston received the hot tag and connected with the Trouble in Paradise on Sheamus in a second attempt to get the win. Kofi later celebrated with his family to close the show on a happy note.