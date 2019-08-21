English
WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: August 20, 2019

By Raja
Kofi sought redemption against Orton on Smackdown (image courtesy WWE.com)
Bengaluru, August 21: Last night's WWE Smackdown Live was a stacked show in which Daniel Bryan had a big revelation about Roman Reigns’ mystery attacker.

Plus, a solid matchup between Bryan and Buddy Murphy along with the continuation of the King of the Ring tournament also took place on the show.

Meanwhile, 'Clash of Champions' storylines from the blue brand also kicked off on the show hosted at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Randy Orton opened this week's episode of Smackdown with a promo on how he decimated The New Day earlier this week on Raw with the most destructive three letters in sports entertainment - RKO.

Kofi Kingston appeared from behind and landed a Trouble in Paradise on him and followed that with some chair shots. The Revival then came down to help Orton, but they digested some more shots as the WWE Champion stood tall to end the opening segment.

Later, the King of the Ring tournament continued on Smackdown in the opening contest of the night between Andrade and Apollo Crews. The latter one blocked an Olympic Slam attempt and hit an Enziguiri. He followed up with a Standing Shooting Star to get a close fall. In the end, Zelina Vega interfered to allow Andrade to come back with a big blow and hit a Hammerlock DDT to pick up the win and advance to the next round.

"A Moment of Bliss" was hosted by the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross with the special guest Charlotte Flair who was happy to steal the show at Summerslam against Trish Stratus. She mentioned how Smackdown women's division has been a mess with Bayley as the champion on the blue brand. Bayley soon appeared on the set to receive a title challenge at Clash of Champions which she accepted, instantly. Thereafter, Bayley shoved Flair's stool over and she fell on the ground to end the promo segment.

Daniel Bryan vs. Buddy Murphy was the next matchup on Smackdown and it started with a promo from Bryan until Buddy caught him with a big flying knee followed by a high jump to keep him out of the ring. But soon, Bryan took control with Rings of Saturn and converted it to the LeBell Lock. He set up Murphy in a Tree of Woe, but Murphy got out of the hold and hit the running sitdown powerbomb. He then connected a superkick on Rowan before Murphy's Law connected on Bryan to hand the youngster the big victory. Once the match was over, Bryan and Rowan attacked Murphy in the backstage.

The Revival vs. The Heavy Machinery was the next match lineup on Smackdown. Dash and Dawson cut a promo on how Kofi viciously attacked them in the opening segment before the match started. Otis took control of the match with some offensive moves. He hit the Caterpillar to receive big cheers from the crowd. And then while attempting for the Compactor, Dawson ran in and hit a drop-kick on Otis. Dash rolled up Tucker to get the victory.

The Miz welcomed Sami Zayn as his special guest in an edition of Miz TV on Smackdown. Sami cut a heel promo on how the roster needs the help of him as he is a great competitor. Soon Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his way out to the ring to join Sami and double-teamed on Miz. Nakamura dropped Miz with a big kick before unloading on him. Finally, he stopped the attack and planted Sami with a Kinshasa.

The main event of Smackdown Live featured a King of the Ring First Round Match with the lineup of Elias vs. Kevin Owens. It had a condition if Owens laid his hand on the referee, his contract will be terminated. Shane took advantage of the self-made rule and appeared wearing a referee shirt to distract Owens. Elias rolled Owens up as Shane counted in the fastest way possible to grant Elias the win and advance to the next round of King of the Ring.

In the closing segment of Smackdown, Roman Reigns entered a room as Daniel Bryan and Rowan presented an unknown bearded man who looks just like Rowan. They revealed him as the man who was the mystery attacker. Reigns looked confused as he stared down at Rowan and the mystery man to close this week's Smackdown.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 13:25 [IST]
