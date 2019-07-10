WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: July 9, 2019

Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler and Finn Balor vs. Nakamura were the two main event matches that were lined up for last night. Plus, there was a Tag Team Summit and a Contract Signing as well on the show which took place at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Here are the results from Smackdown before Extreme Rules:

A fight in the backstage between former friends Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler opened last night's Smackdown Live. Many Superstars had to separate the pair to bring a normality before the show kicked off.

Later, as the situation calmed, the camera brought us inside the ring where Shane McMahon canceled the main event between KO and Ziggler. Owens had a problem about it and he cut a furious promo to insult McMahon who brought security guards forcing Owens to leave the scene.

Next up, Finn Balor took on Shinsuke Nakamura in the opening match of Smackdown. Balor went for a Slingblade which Nakamura countered with a German Suplex. The two superstars brawled their way at ringside as Nakamura hit Balor with the Kinshasa. Balor managed to get back into the ring within referee's 9 counts. Nakamura hit Balor with another Kinshasa, right away to pin the Intercontinental Champion for the win. This may lead to a title match between the pair.

Bayley and Nikki Cross arrived in the ring for a Smackdown women's championship contract signing. The champion asked Nikki to split away from Alexa who is just using her for own benefit. Bayley also added that if she loses the match, Alexa will blame only Nikki for it. Alexa's bestie defended her friendship and said Bayley would not understand their bond as she does not have a friend on the roster.

Nikki signed the contract and asked Bayley to stand at ringside to watch her match against Carmella. She stared the bout with a drop-kick followed by a snap suplex. Her domination in the match continued until Nikki missed a cross body-block. Carmella hit a Bronco Buster to counter but missed a Superkick. Nikki connected with a swinging neck-breaker to win the match.

Smackdown tag team summit was scheduled next where The New Day, Daniel Bryan and Rowan, Heavy Machinery had a face-off segment. New Day insulted Rowan for being a puppet of Bryan just like he used to be for Bray Wyatt. Heavy Machinery claimed that they almost beat Bryan-Rowan at Stomping Grounds and will finish the job at Extreme Rules.

Daniel Bryan, Woods and Otis competed in a triple threat match on Smackdown where Woods had the early advantage until Otis slammed him. He hit a splash in the corner to later hit the Caterpillar. Woods countered with a superkick as Bryan missed the Running Knee on him. Then, Woods hit a brainbuster on Bryan but got caught into a big splash from Otis to digest the pinfall loss.

Meanwhile, the Women's tag team champions the IIconics had a backstage exchange with Paige and the Kabuki Warriors.

Aleister Black appeared at backstage on Smackdown to let us know that he signed a contract to face an unknown opponent at Extreme Rules. Cesaro revealed himself to be the one who knocked at Black's door, two weeks ago to pick a fight and thereby confirmed the PPV match for this Sunday.

In another backstage segment, Mandy Rose and Sonia Deville contiuned to torment Ember Moon.

Shane McMahon replaced the original main event of Smackdown into Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler. He was present at ringside with Elias and Drew McIntyre to distract Reigns.

Reigns finally hit a superman punch on Ziggler and downed all the ringside heels with a super-fly. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens arrived to hit a Stunner on Shane McMahon. Reigns then reversed a zig-zag attempt by Ziggler into a Spear to pick up the win and close the show.