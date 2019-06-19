WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: June 18, 2019

In the show, we saw the challenger for the WWE Championship in action, while the champion himself teamed up with the Universal Champion from Raw in the main event of the night. Meanwhile, A Moment of Bliss talk-show also returned to add hype to the women's title match schedule for this Sunday (June 23) at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

Here are the full results from Smackdown before Stomping Grounds:

The New Day made their way to the ring to kick off Smackdown Live and spoke about Kofi Kingston's WWE title defense at Stomping Grounds. The champion explained how he would retain the title at the PPV, but the challenger Dolph Ziggler walked out to interrupt the trio. The Show Off then stressed on the fact that the Steel Cage will prevent Kofi's buddies from interfering during the match. So it'll be him who will come out on top in the end of the match.

After that opening promo segment, Dolph Ziggler competed in the scheduled match against Xavier Woods. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn ran out to attack Kofi & Big E which distracted Woods and allowed Ziggler to connect with a Spike DDT. Woods came back with a press slam converted into a gut-buster for a near fall. But Ziggler caught him with a Zig-Zag followed by a Superkick onto the ropes for the win.

Next up, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross appeared on Smackdown to host a Moment of Bliss with the women's champion Bayley as the guest. Bliss insulted her guest with thrash talk. Bliss added that Bayley peaked at NXT, but hs failed to live up to the hype on the main roster. Bayley got irate and attacked Bliss on the ramp. Cross saved Bliss by pulling her away from trouble. Then the duo attacked the champion before they left to the backstage.

Meanwhile, there were two backstage segments, where the Women's Tag Team Championship match between the IIconics and Kabuki Warriors was finalized for WWE tour of Japan. Plus, the feud between Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose with Ember Moon also continued on the show.

Smackdown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan were on commentary as The B-Team took on The Heavy Machinery in a tag team match. An easy win was waiting for the latter team as Otis hit the Caterpillar followed by the Compactor to pick up the win. Out of nowhere, Seth Rollins came out to the ring and attacked B-Team with multiple chair shots!

During the break, Shane McMahon walked out of his limousine and entered the ring with Drew McIntyre & Elias. He claimed that McIntyre will beat Roman Reigns this Sunday at WWE Stomping Grounds. Soon Miz interrupted them to show footages from Raw where Reigns beat down Shane. A furious McMahon forced The Miz to compete in a match.

It was a Tag Team Elimination Match with the lineup of Elias and Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz and R-Truth. Truth was the first to br eliminate by digesting a knee from Elias and that left Miz high-and-dry. But, the Miz still fought back with some IT kicks until McIntyre neutralized him with a Glasgow Kiss followed by a Claymore Kick for the victory. Two more Claymores were reserved for The Miz after the match from McIntyre as per direction from Shane McMahon.

R-Truth was in the parking lot when he saw someone dressed like Carmella. Upon realizing it was Drake Maverick, Truth elbowed him but Maverick rolled him up to win the WWE 24/7 Championship and drove away with his car.

Smackdown main event featured a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match where Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins teamed up against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Kofi picked up the 1-0 lead by landing a Trouble in Paradise on Sami. Owens fought back by setting Rollins for a Pop-up Powerbomb but Rollins countered with a super-kick. He successfully hit the Stomp to pin Owens and had a clean sweep of 2-0 to win the match. The WWE and Universal Champion celebrated with their titles to close the episode.