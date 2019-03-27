WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: March 26, 2019

In his final match on Smackdown, Kurt Angle competed in a dream match against AJ Styles. Plus, Asuka lost her women's title to stun the WWE Universe at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The New Day kicked off last night's Smackdown on a sour note by announcing that they will quit the WWE. Vince McMahon appeared to tell them they just can't quit if they wish to. Daniel Bryan further interrupted to provoke the New Day. In the end, McMahon announced a tag team Gauntlet match and added that if New Day win, they will allow Kofi Kingston to go to Wrestlemania 35.

Next up, Charlotte Flair received an impromptu championship matchup against Asuka. The champ took early control of the match with a release German Suplex. Charlotte moved away from a Hip Attack but missed a moon assault. But she soon delivered a sit down powerbomb and followed up with the Figure Eight. Asuka tapped out to make Flair an eight-time women's champion.

Later, Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles dream match began with Angle delivering his signature German Suplex. But he could not deliver the Angle Slam as AJ went for the Calf Crusher. Angle soon reversed this into an Ankle Lock but Styles got out of it only to receive an RKO from Randy Orton. The match ended in disqualification but Angle was able to thwart Orton with an Angle Slam.

The Miz cut a promo on Smackdown Live and called out Shane McMahon to alter their Wrestlemania encounter into a Falls Count Anywhere match. Shane arrived surrounded by Primo, Shelton Benjamin and SAnitY who prevented Miz from attacking him. Shane, however, accepted the stipulation demanded by The Miz.

A tag team Gauntlet match started on Smackdown with the lineup being Big E and Xavier Woods vs. Gallows and Anderson. It lasted for just a few minutes as Woods and E hit the up-up-down-down on the duo to come out victorious.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev were out next to continue the match. Nakamura started the match with a big knee to Woods who countered with a flying elbow. Namakur tagged in Rusev while Big E entered the match to deliver a belly to belly suplex followed by a big splash. E and Woods hit the up-up-down-down again on Rusev to eliminate them.

Sheamus and Cesaro were out next to join the match. Cesaro went for a swing and locked in the Sharpshooter on E who fought out and tagged in Woods. Sheamus digested a jumping DDT from him. Cesaro countered with a half-crab followed by an uppercut. E pushed him off the middle rope to allow Woods to roll up Sheamus for the win.

The Usos were out next but they chose to forfeit as The Bar left the New Day in a battered state when they put Big E through a table. Daniel Bryan and Rowan came out as the last opponents of the night for Big E and Woods.

Daniel Bryan started by throwing punches at E who countered by grounding Bryan with a bodyslam. Rowan slammed back at Big E and went for a chokeslam but Woods came in and fought back. E clotheslined him and flipped him over the announce table. Rowan failed to make it back to the ring as the New Day got the count out victory.

Kofi Kingston ran to the ring to celebrate with Big E and Xavier Woods. Backstage, Vince McMahon confirmed hat Kofi will go to Wrestlemania to challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship. The entire Smackdown locker room came out to congratulate Kofi to close the show.