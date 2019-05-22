WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: May 20, 2019

We also witnessed the Raw and Smackdown women’s champion team up for a solid tag team match, while Roman Reigns was in action against Elias in a rematch from Money in the Bank at the show which took place at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Check out how Smackdown after Money in the Bank went down:

The show opened with a backstage segment where Elias and Shane McMahon talked about their upcoming matches against Roman Reigns.

Back in the ring, The New Day welcomed Big E on his return. The fun segment, however, was ruined by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn who labelled Big E's return as overhyped. Sami also added that he wanted to face Kofi Kingston on the show. And the WWE Champion readily accepted the challenge.

Next up, Ali started with his quick moves in Smackdown opening contest against Andrade. Zelina Vega provided distraction to allow Andrade to deliver a drop-kick. Ali, however, came back with a DDT and a suicide dive. Andrade gave a shoulder block to the barricade to almost pick a count-out win. Later, Andrade connected with the double-knees but in the end Ali picked up the win with a quick roll-up.

R-Truth wanted help from Carmella as everybody were looking for him due to his 24/7 championship win on Raw. Mella helped Truth to disguise himself as a woman with a weird looking wig and sunglasses.

Carmella was in action next against Mandy Rose on Smackdown with R-Truth at ringside. Sonya's distraction almost handed Mandy a roll-up win but Carmella came up with a big kick. A few superstars ran down looking for R-Truth and his title, but Truth fled the scene with Mella to make the match a no-contest.

Next up, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston was in action against Sami Zayn. Sami started with a big boot to which Kofi replied with double knees and landed the Trouble in Paradise for the win.

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman distracted Kofi after the match as Dolph Ziggler returned to attack Kofi from the back. He wrapped a chair around Kofi’s head and slammed it into the side of the announce table. Kofi refused to receive medical attention after the vicious attack.

Later on Smackdown, Becky Lynch and Bayley teamed up to take on Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans in a tag team match.

Becky caught Charlotte with a top rope elbow followed by a Bexploder Suplex. Flair fought back with a big boot and locked in the Figure Four to which Becky countered with the dis-arm-her. Lacey broke the hold with a Woman's Right but Bayley received the tag and reversed another Figure-four attempt into a roll-up for the win.

In the backstage, Jinder Mahal and The B-Team tried to take away the 24/7 Championship from R-Truth but he avoided the pinfall and managed to run away with Carmella.

Later, Dolph Ziggler appeared in the ring to explain about his attack on Kofi Kingston, earlier in the night. He claimed that people should respect him instead of Kofi and hence announced he will face Kofi for the WWE Championship at Super ShowDown PPV.

In the main event, Roman Reigns faced Elias with Shane McMahon at ringside. Reigns countered knees from Elias with a Superman Punch after which Shane distracted him. Shane handed Elias the guitar but Reigns floored him with a devastating spear for the win.

Later, Shane pounced on Reigns only to digest a Superman Punch. However, Drew McIntyre appeared out of nowhere and hit the Claymore Kick on Reigns to keep him down. Shane raised Drew’s arm in the air as the duo celebrated to end the show.