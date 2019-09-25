WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: September 24, 2019

Also, the WWE Champion responded to last week's attack by Brock Lesnar on this episode that took place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Rowan was in the ring to open this week's episode of SmackDown Live as he cut a promo about standing tall over Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan for the past couple of weeks. Bryan soon came out and challenged Rowan to a match which started right away. Rowan took control by dropping Bryan with a spinning kick for a close 2-count. Bryan hit back with a missile drop-kick and YES kicks. He applied the LeBell Lock but Harper appeared at ringside to distract Bryan.

So he had to focus on Harper which allowed Rowan to attack him from the back and hit the Iron Claw Slam for two times to pick up the win. After the match, The Bludgeon Brothers tried to attack Bryan. But, Roman Reigns appeared to the ring to make the save for Bryan. He landed a massive spear on Rowan as Bryan dropped Harper with the Running Knee.

Bryan and Reigns stood tall over Harper and Rowan as the fans responded with YES chants to end the segment. A huge Hell in a Cell Tag Team Action announced, thereafter between the two teams.

The Smackdown commentary team hyped up Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston match which was scheduled for the October 4th SmackDown FOX premiere. Later, we saw Michael Cole at backstage in a pre-recorded sitdown interview with Kofi.

Next up, Chad Gable came out to speak about his recent fights with Baron Corbin. Mike Kanellis interrupted him to start an impromptu match. Gable delivered an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. He hit a second suplex and followed up with the Ankle Lock for a quick win. After the match, Elias appeared on the screen to talk trash about Gable's height.

Carmella and Charlotte Flair teamed up to take on Sasha Banks and Bayley in the next matchup on SmackDown Live where Flair almost submitted Banks with the Figure-Eight. Bayley tried to interfere as Carmella downed her with a Superkick. Banks came from behind and forced her to tap out with the Banks Statement submission.

Truth helped Carmella to run away with the 24/7 title after the match as Banks and Bayley double-teamed on Flair who was all alone. WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch made the save and forced the heels to retreat.

Ali vs. Shinsuke Nakamura rematch from last week took place on SmackDown Live next. Sami Zayn appeared with a mic and asked the fans to show some respect for the Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Ali began the matchup with a crossbody to which Nakamura countered by sending him head-first to the mat. Ali flew from the second turnbuckle and caught Nakamura with a DDT. Sami provided distraction as Ali chased him down. This allowed Nakamura to execute Kinshasa to pick up the win.

The New Day members Big E and Xavier Woods competed against The B Team, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on SmackDown Live. Dallas and Axel dominated the initial part against Woods until E knocked out Axel outside the ring while he was on a victory lap. Woods and E immediately followed up with a Midnight Hour to pick up the win.

Asuka and Kairi Sane competed next against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in the next matchup on SmackDown. Rose carried the Maxim Magazine cover featuring her and rubbed it on Sane's face telling her that she will never be as gorgeous as this. Asuka put Rose down with a corner Hip Attack and a Running Bulldog. She dropped Rose with a Codebreaker and tagged in Sane, who dropped an InSane Elbow on Rose to get the victory.

Shane McMahon appeared on SmackDown to mention how Owens initiated a $25 million wrongful termination lawsuit against him. Shane mentioned that if Owens drops the lawsuit then he will also drop the $100,000 fine. But Owens rather wished to have a final Ladder Match against Shane. And added stipulation that: if Shane wins then he drops his lawsuit and stays fired. But if Owens wins, then Shane will no longer be seen in the WWE. Shane accepted the challenge to make the match official for SD FOX debut.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was busy with an interview to Kayla Braxton who asked whether Sasha Banks has an advantage of competing earlier inside Hell in a Cell. Before she fully answered, Sasha attacked Lynch from behind and beat her up as SmackDown went off air.