WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: December 4, 2018

Check out the results of SD Live from Austin:

The general manager Paige opened the show for the women's championship contract signing. Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Becky Lynch got into a verbal confrontation right away. Becky left the ring out of frustration after the comments she received from the contenders.

Meanwhile, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville came out to interrupt the segment with some harsh words which forced Paige to set up the opening contest.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka teamed up to take on Mandy and Sonya in a tag team match. The two babyfaces were on a roll in the match courtesy of Charlotte's pendant moves. But she accidentally hit Asuka with a boot to the face. The Empress responded with a flying kick on Charlotte to allow Sonya Deville to pick up a huge win over The Queen.

A triple threat match was next on the show with each member of the tag teams scheduled to meet at TLC going up against each other. Jey Uso vs Xavier Woods vs Cesaro was the line up. Woods and Uso punished Cesaro for a better part of the match before the tag champ locked in the Sharpshooter on Woods. Jey Uso delivered a superkick on Cesaro to break the lock. Uso then sent Woods outside the ring and delivered another superkick to Cesaro to pick up the win.

Miz TV segment was next on Smackdown with Daniel Bryan as the guest. The two heels got along on the show for the very first time. But AJ Styles' music hit the arena to interrupt them. Bryan pushed Miz into AJ Styles to start a brawl inside the ring. Styles fought off both of them until Bryan ran away from the ring and Miz hit a Skull Crushing Finale on Styles to end the segment.

Next up in a reincarnation of a old rivalry, Jeff Hardy squared off against Randy Orton in a rematch. Hardy started the match by sending Orton into the steel steps. The Viper came back with his pendant DDT, but Hardy countered that with the Twist of Fate. He laid down Orton on the announce table for a high flying move. But Samoa Joe appeared to distract Hardy. Orton took full advantage and hit an RKO for the win.

The main event of Smackdown was AJ Styles vs. The Miz in a singles contest. Daniel Bryan was at ringside to have a close look on his TLC pponent. Miz was able to land a Skull Crushing Finale on Styles, who kicked out to stay alive in the match. Miz followed that up with the Figure-four, but Styles countered it with the Calf Crusher to earn a submission win. After the match, Daniel Bryan went after Styles' legs and the attack continued as the show went off the air.