WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: February 12, 2019

A six-man Gauntlet match was the main event attraction of the show. While, we also witnessed the first-ever edition of McMiz TV with the contenders of the Smackdown Tag Titles as guests.

Check out the results from Smackdown in Ohio:

The night kicked off with the woman of the hour, Charlotte Flair. The crowd greeted her with thunderous jeers and The Queen embraced it gracefully. She mentioned how Vince McMahon mde the right decision to put her in the Wrestlemania main event match instead of Becky. She also added that she will be at ringside for this Sunday’s title match at Elimination Chamber between Ronda Rousey and Ruby Riott to get a closer look at her future opponent.

Next up, in the opening match of this week’s Smackdown Live team of Carmella & Naomi faced The IIconics and the team of Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville in a triple threat match. The stipulation added to the match was that whoever gets pinned will start Sunday's Elimination Chamber match with Sasha Banks and Bayley. Naomi picked up the win after beating down Mandy Rose and performing her finishing move, while Carmella super-kicked her partner outside the ring.

Later, as advertised, The McMiz TV hosted by Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Miz and Shane McMahon made its debut with the title contenders The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) as special guests. The Miz was very happy for his co-bestie Shane McMahon as he stressed on the fact that they may not be a tested team in the WWE, but they are still the champions. The Usos didn't like what the Miz had to say and got carried away with the crowd rooting for them. They delivered superkicks on both the champs to end the segment.

Next up, we got news that the lineup for the WWE Championship match at Elimination Chamber changed due to Mustafa Ali’s injury. Ali was replaced by Kofi Kingston from The New Day. Kingston came out to start the Gauntlet match with Daniel Bryan. The champion cut a promo before the match. Rowan tried to help him while Kofi was in control. But Kofi landed the Trouble in Paradise to eliminate the champion.

Jeff Hardy was out next to join Kofi in this match. The high-flyer managed to stay intact in this match after he hit an SOS to eliminate Hardy. Next up, Samoa Joe joined the match with Kofi who was literally battered after taking on two opponents. So Joe started toying with him for the better part of the match. But Kofi flipped over using the ropes while Joe had the Coquina Clutch locked in to pin and eliminate the Samoan Submission Machine.

Joe was irate and delivered a post-match beatdown on Kofi, who literally passed out after being locked in the Coquina Clutch. Meanwhile, AJ Styles joined the match and tried to avoid a physical confrontation with Kofi by respecting the fact that he competed in three matches, back to back. But Kofi seemed ready to go. AJ picked up a quick win via the Calf Crusher hold. In the end, Randy Orton blindsided Styles to deliver an 'RKO outta nowhere’ to get the final pinfall. Orton stood tall to close this week’s Smackdown.