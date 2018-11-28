WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: November 27, 2018

Paige opened this week's Smackdown Live and introduced the Smackdown women's champion Becky Lynch to the show. Charlotte Flair soon joined them inside the ring to have a confrontation. This forced Paige to make the women's title match official for WWE TLC with the TLC rules. The Smackdown GM also announced a battle royal and added that the winner will get a chance to make this match a triple threat contest.

Later, The Usos went up against the Bar in the opening contest of Smackdown. Jey Uso got the upper hand by starting the match with a dropkick. But Sheamus came back with a right hand. He tagged in Cesaro to double team on Jey, who later tagged in Jimmy after he hit a superkick on Sheamus. Jimmy hit the Frog Splash on Cesaro to pick up the win.

Next up, AJ Styles returned to Smackdown Live after a week of hiatus. He cut a short promo about how he had a glorious run with the WWE Championship for 371 days. And mentioned a low blow from Daniel Bryan ended that, all of a sudden. He also added that the past 14 days have been a nightmare for him and he vowed to give back the same to the current champion. He concluded by stating that the WWE title belongs to him and said he will win the title back at the WWE TLC event.

Later, Rusev was scheduled to face Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match and the match never started as Nakamura attacked Rusev from the back before the bell rang. He then hit a Kinshasa on Rusev and dragged him out of the ring. Another Kinshasa followed to lay down Rusev on the floor before Nakamura left.

Next up, an unhappy Miz came out to talk about The New Day watching his humiliating loss from last week’s Smackdown. This set up a singles contest between Kofi Kingston and The Miz. The heel superstar tried to take a cheap shot with a chair at Kofi. But, Xavier Woods grabbed the chair away when Big E provided the distraction. Kofi capitalized on this and hit the Trouble in Paradise to pick up the win.

Jeff Hardy came out to celebrate his 20th anniversary in the WWE. The entire Smackdown locker room gave him a standing ovation from the ramp except for Samoa Joe. He made some trash comments about the high-flying superstar which led to a heated verbal exchange. Hardy wanted to have a match with him. But Joe dropped the mic and went backstage.

Randy Orton showed up on Smackdown with Rey Mysterio’s mask which he ripped off last week. The Mexican Legend soon interrupted his promo to seek retribution against The Viper. He was in control hitting two back to back 619s. But Orton caught him with the pendant DDT to take control. He put Mysterio’s neck in a chair and hit it into the steel steps. Mysterio looked to be in hurt as the officials ran down to help.

The Women’s battle royal was the main event of this week’s Smackdown Live. Zelina Vega was the first name to get eliminated from the match. IIconics neutralized Lana after which Asuka threw them out of the ring. Mandy Rose went out of the ring courtesy of Naomi. And Mandy’s partner, Sonya Deville eliminated Naomi, quickly. Asuka was the last woman standing in the ring after she pushed out Sonya from the ring. She will now join Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WWE TLC.