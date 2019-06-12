WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: June 11, 2019

The Miz TV also returned on the show with Shane McMahon taking centre stage. Plus, we also received new championship contenders for the IC and tag titles on the show which took place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

The Miz TV kicked off Smackdown Live with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre as the special guests. Elias was also present during the segment. As usual, a verbal spat broke after which The Miz wanted a piece of Shane in a match. But Shane ordered that Miz must defeat Elias and Drew in order to get a match against him.

So Elias vs. The Miz turned out to be the first match of the night. Miz countered a Drift Away attempt with a knee to Elias but he still got caught to a Twisted Powerbomb. He kicked out at two and hit the Skull Crushing Finale to successfully to pin Elias.

Drew McIntyre quickly ran towards the ring to start the second match on Smackdown. Drew missed a top rope move which allowed Miz to plant him with a DDT. As he was all set for for the Skull Crushing Finale, Shane distractied him to allow Drew to hit the Claymore for the win. Shane McMahon ordered a third match for The Miz right there against him as he applied the Triangle Chokehold to pick up a quick submission win.

Smackdown Tag Team Champions, Daniel Bryan and Rowan were up next to take on Yolo County Tag Team Champions. But Heavy Machinery interrupted right before the bell rang and demanded a title shot. So Bryan forced them to go into the match against the rookie performers. A Caterpillar followed by a Compactor helped Machinery pick up an easy win. They also received a tag team title shot in the near future.

Carmella accidentally locked in R-Truth inside an equipment box before heading into the ring for a match against Sonya Deville. She received a knee to the face for a near fall before fighting back with the Code of Silence. Deville broke the submission move holding the ropes as Mandy Rose distracted Carmella. She was put down by a Superkick but Deville caught Mella with a Step-Up Knee for the win.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston stood in the ring to introduce Big E, who made his return from injury on Smackdown to the audience. He delivered a fun promo before Dolph Ziggler cut him off with a reminder about the title match at Stomping Grounds. A verbal war broke out as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn joined them in the conversation.

Next up, Nikki Cross had a match with Smackdown women's champion Bayley. Alexa Bliss was at ringside during the contest. Nikki gained early advantage with some punches and an inverted DDT. Bayley came back with a running knee to the corner, followed by a rolling splash. Bliss tried to distract her but she hit the top rope elbow successfully to get the win.

The six-man tag team match between The New Day and the heel team of Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn was the main event of Smackdown. E made the tag to Kofi before he went after Ziggler and digested a superkick. Kofi went for an SOS on Zayn only for Ziggler to accidentally hit Zayn with a superkick. Kofi followed up with two Trouble in Paradise moves on Ziggler and Zayn and pinned the latter to pick up the victory. Kofi held the WWE title high and celebrated with his New Day buddies to end this week's episode of Smackdown.