WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: January 9, 2018

Bengaluru, January 10: The controversies of Daniel Bryan gradually increase as he shows favoritism towards Kevin Owens, with the handicap championship match being confirmed, last week, we received a massive fallout on Smackdown, this week.

Check out the results from the show at BJCC Convention Complex in Birmingham, Alabama.

WWE Smackdown kicked off with an interview, where Renee Young asked a few questions to WWE Champion AJ Styles. The Champ was quickly interrupted by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to claim that they will become the champions at Royal Rumble.

Later, the commisioner Shane McMahon arrived at the scene to book the main event of Smackdown. He booked a match between the team of AJ Styles, Nakamura and Randy Orton against the pair, Owens and Zayn in a handicap match.

Becky Lynch took on Ruby Riott in a singles match in the first fight last night. This was her first in-ring action after her return, last week. Charlotte Flair and Naomi were at ringside to back her up. To end the fight, she hit the Bexploder suplex and followed it up with the an armbar on Ruby to make her tap.

Later, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin came to the ring to complain about why they are still not the champions despite pinning the Usos, last week. They demanded a rematch for the tag team championship, to which Daniel Bryan responded that they will get the match at Royal Rumble.

But, with a few tweaks to the rules, it will be a 2 out of 3 falls match for the Smackdown tag team championship.

Next up, in the last first-round match of the United States Championship tournament Zack Ryder met Mojo Rawley. The latter one emerged victorious by recovering from an attack by Ryder. Rawley hit his finisher that is the elbow to the face to pick up the win. After the match, he had a confrontation with his next opponent in the tourney, Bobby Roode.

Rusev cut a promo declaring that he will enter the Royal Rumble and said that the prestigious battle royal will be now known as Rusev Rumble.

Later, Rusev and Aiden English teamed up to take on Breezango. Fandango rolled up the Bulgarian Brute in quick time to pick up a pinfall victory. In another tag team contest, the Bludgeon Brothers defeated the Ascension in another squash match.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn walked out in the main event of the night causing a count-out to result in a no contest, which forced Shane McMahon to restart the fight with a no count-out rules.

The two heels then disqualified themselves using chairs after which it was restarted with No Disqualification rules. To end the fight Nakamura and Orton connected with the Kinshasa and an RKO to pick up the win.