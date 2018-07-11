WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: July 10, 2018

Smackdown opened with the pre-announced Miz TV segment with Team Hell No as guests. The Miz as he is known as a heel, tried to create friction between Daniel Bryan and Kane. Kane went mad at this and grabbed Miz by his throat. However, he was interrupted by the SAnitY and Bludgeon Brothers, who hit the ring to attack Team Hell No. The New Day tried to save Kane and Bryan, but failed to overcome the heel faction.

Next up on the show, WWE Champion AJ Styles met his familiar foe in Shinsuke Nakamura in the opening contest. While, Rusev joined the announce table which was somewhat expected with this Sunday's title match. In the fight, AJ was able to deliver the Phenomenal Forearm outside the ring to Nakamura and was tripped by Rusev while he was pushing back Nakamura to the ring. Hence, the fight ended in a very familiar between the pair - as disqualification.

Later, Jeff Hardy came to save AJ as Nakamura and Rusev tried to assault the WWE champion. So, Paige came down to announce a tag team match where Hardy and Styles teamed up against Nakamura and Rusev. Hardy delivered Twist of Fate and went for Swanton Bomb. Nakamura distracted him and this allowed Rusev to hit the Machka Kick for the win.

Next up, the Smackdown women's division came down to the ringside for the lumberjack match between Asuka and Ellsworth. They prevented him from escaping the ring and that allowed Asuka to put the Asuka Lock on Ellsworth to get the win. After the match, Ellsworth put Pepper Spray on Asuka's face and Carmella used this opportunity to kick Asuka to floor her to end the segment.

Later, Andrade Cien Almas competed in a match against Sin Cara. The Masked Superstar was in full control of the match after hitting a Hurricurana. He then went for the finishing move from the top rope. But Almas put his knees up to counter the move and then hit the running knees into the corner to pick up the win.

In the main event of we saw Team Hell No team up with The New Day to take on Bludgeon Brothers and SAnitY. Daniel Bryan locked in the Yes Lock on Eric Young, but Wolfe broke the lock. A chaos broke out at the ringside area. Big E speared Killian Dain to bring calm to the chaos. Thereafter, Daniel Bryan finished things off with a Running Knee to Young.