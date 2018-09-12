WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: September 11, 2018

Smackdown kicked off with a promo segment by Jeff Hardy, who promised to cut the Viper's head inside Hell in a Cell this Sunday. Meanwhile, Shinsuke Nakamura came out to start the opening contest of the show. Hardy was all fired-up to take control of the match. He connected with a kick and jaw-breaker on Nakamura.

Hardy was able to connect with a Whisper of the Wind on Nakamura. Thereafter, the Twist of Fate set the scene for a picturesque Swanton Bomb. But Randy Orton came from behind to disqualify the match. He attacked Hardy with a steel chair. But Hardy hit back with some chair shots of his own to make Orton retreat from the scene.

Later, a video featuring AJ Styles aired in the empty arena. He gave a strong message stating that Smackdown is his house and it will remain the same way after Hell in a Cell PPV event. As per him, “No one has the upperhand on AJ Styles. At Hell in a Cell, the talking stops. The intimidation ends.” Samoa Joe also replied a few moments later with another video which was played on the titantron.

Next up, the Smackdown women's champion Charlotte Flair cut a promo before she started her scheduled match against Sonya Deville. She failed in the attempt for the moonsault and digested a spinebuster. But Charlotte came back with a spinebuster of her own and followed it up with the Figure Eight to pick up a submission win. After the match, her opponent at this Sunday's event, Becky Lynch arrived on the scene to deliver another attack on the champion.

Rusev and Aiden English competed against The Bar in the number one contender's match. The tag team champs, The New Day were at ringside at the announce table during the matchup. Aiden English sacrificed himself into a Brogue Kick which allowed Rusev to deliver the Machka Kick for the win. Rusev Day members had a confrontation with The New Day to end the segment.

Next up, R-Truth competed against Andrade Cien Almas on Smackdown Live. Carmella and Zelina Vega were at ringside to cheer on for their partners. Almas picked up the momentum with chops on Truth's shoulder. But Truth came back with a face-slam to Almas on the mat. Vega distracted Truth to allow Almas to get the pinfall win via a roll-up.

Brie Bella competed against Maryse in the main event of Smackdown Live. Brie was in firm control of the match, hence Maryse decided to leave the match. But Brie pulled her back into the ring and locked in the YES lock. Miz pulled off Brie from the ring to get the match disqualified. Maryse and Miz tried to deliver an ambush from the back but Brie and Bryan shoved them off the ring. The face couple celebrated to end the show.