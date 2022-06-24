WWE Smackdown: Massive return expected before Summerslam 2022?

To load things up, they have already summoned Brock Lesnar from his hibernation while John Cena’s return is just three nights away. Additionally, WWE Smackdown could be having a massive return in-store on the card to fill up the void of star power.

The PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina will host a SmackDown TV taping on Friday, August 12, and the current top absentee, Charlotte Flair will be present on the show, as per the advertisement published by the venue.

The reigning Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, will be there. At the same time, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is also booked to defend her gold in a Triple Threat Match against Rhea Ripley and Asuka.

July 15’s SmackDown graphic from Orlando, Florida also adds Charlotte Flair while the match card doesn’t officially read her name. Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, and The New Day are being advertised to be in action on the show.

Since The Queen is being used in the promotional materials before or after Summerslam, the speculation has begun that a TV return is nearby allowing to perform at the biggest event of the summer set for July 30 in Nashville, Tennessee. No media outlet is yet to provide an update on the capacity of her impending return, though.

Flair last appeared on WWE TV at the WrestleMania Backlash premium live event in early May, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey in an “I Quit” Match. Rousey used a chair as leverage for her armbar submission maneuver for the finish to hand a kayfabe injury to her opponent.

Per WWE’s update, Flair ended up suffering a “fracture of the radius” during the bout with Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash and got ruled out from action. The reality is different as she needed time off due to personal reasons.

During the sabbatical, Charlotte Flair and her real-life partner, former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler, Andrade el Idolo tied the knot in Mexico. Her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair walked her down the aisle while WWE Superstars Finn Bálor, Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews, and former Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax were also in attendance.