WWE Smackdown preview and schedule: October 4, 2019

The card is so stacked and is no less than a pay-per-view event. The main event will feature the beast incarnate in action which marks his in-ring return on weekly TV after nearly 15 years at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California..

As for the other lineups, the four-horsewomen of the WWE will compete in a huge tag team rematch before they once again collide in separate matches at Hell in a Cell. A huge ladder match is also scheduled on the show where younger McMahon and A Prizefighter put their careers on the line.

Above all, the most 'electrifying man in sports entertainment’ will make his return to WWE TV after more than three years alongside multiple legendary superstars. This makes it a must-see show for the WWE Universe.

Tomorrow a new era begins as we host @WWEonFOX for the very first time! Who is ready for @WWE Friday Night SmackDown?!?! #SmackDown #STAPLESCenter20 pic.twitter.com/65CnghWn0E — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) October 3, 2019

And the episode, which is also billed as the 20th anniversary of SmackDown will be the safest option for his in-ring appearance. Brock Lesnar returns to action after Summerslam to challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship. This is a match that the fans wanted to see happen for months. So, WWE booked it on FOX premiere episode with an attempt to draw as much as viewership possible.

As we kick off #WWEPremiereWeek, may I offer my congratulations to @TrueKofi for a truly historic, inspirational reign as @WWE Champion? Such a shame it has to all end this Friday when @BrockLesnar CONQUERS you at the #Smackdown premiere on #FOX. pic.twitter.com/JrqBet1xAw — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 30, 2019

Despite Brock Lesnar being the favorite heading into the contest, the outcome could go in favor of the current WWE Champion, as well. If WWE wants to book Brock Lesnar as the face of SmackDown and thereby present him on this Sunday’s Hell in a Cell PPV, then a title change seems evident.

But if the officials feel the need to stretch Lesnar vs. Kingston rivalry for weeks to come then they may hold the title switch for future. Either way, the audience will be ultimately benefitted as they get to see more of Lesnar on TV.

WWE’s franchise player will also be in action on SmackDown as he features in a rematch from Clash of Champions. As reported by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated he will go one-on-one against Eric Rowan. Later WWE.com confirmed the match with the below statement,

“In the wake of the announcement that Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns will battle Erick Rowan & Luke Harper at WWE Hell in a Cell, Sports Illustrated reported via Twitter that The Big Dog will go one-on-one with Rowan when Friday Night SmackDown debuts on FOX next Friday at 8/7 C.

"Erick Rowan & Luke Harper have caused mass destruction on the blue brand since reuniting. But who will prevail when Reigns once again squares off against the Superstar responsible for his backstage attack tow months ago? And what role will Harper & Bryan ultimately play in the mix?”

Rowan and Harper are on a demolition course ever since they reunited at Clash of Champions PPV. So they are likely to gang up on Roman Reigns and his Hell in a Cell tag team partner, Daniel Bryan. But spoilers suggest that the heels may stand tall, once again to bring Reigns’ cousins into the mix.

FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

As confirmed by WWE, The Rock makes his WWE return during SmackDown premiere on FOX in which he will possibly feature in a segment with Roman Reigns. So he could be a helping hand to his family member and thereby "lay the Smack down" on the two Bludgeon Brothers. And who knows, whether this moment will plant the seeds of a future matchup between The Big Dog and The Great One at Wrestlemania 36. "If Ya Smell What The Rock is cooking’."

A mega attraction for tonight’s event will be the match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon. These two have agreed to put their careers on the line in a Ladder Match on the FOX Friday Night SmackDown premiere with the loser set to be fired from WWE.

For months, McMahon has put the former Universal Champion through trouble and that has put him in a legal war. Tonight marks the end of the saga as Owens is all set to pick up one of the most important wins of his career and thereafter move on to the main event scene on either Raw or SmackDown. Shane McMahon, for now, will be on a hiatus from WWE.

The Four-Horsewomen of WWE continue their feud which started after this year’s Summerslam. Tonight, on the historic FOX premiere of Friday Night SmackDown, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will team up to take on Sasha Banks and Bayley. This will be an attempt to see the two babyfaces end the ongoing attacks by the heel superstars. The same lineup produced a solid match at Madison Square Garden, last month. This time would be no different but we guess the outcome could be reversed to make the Boss n Hug connection look even stronger.

It's the dawn of a new era as FOX becomes the home of WWE's Friday Night #SmackDown



The action's unleashed every Friday night beginning October 4th, only on FOX. pic.twitter.com/vrZ62Mp95m — WTTE FOX 28 (@fox28columbus) October 4, 2019

Apart from all these matches and segments, there will be several legendary names in attendance to grace SmackDown 20th anniversary. WWE has already revealed some of the attendees for tonight whereas there will be surprises too.

The confirmed appearance list includes names like WWE Hall of Famer Sting, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Booker T, Trish Stratus whereas the surprise returnees could be The Undertaker, John Cena, The Bella Twins and more stars that helped SmackDown become the second longest-running weekly episode in TV history.