WWE Smackdown: Spoiler on new top babyface Superstar and his new faction

The placement was done to build a huge match between the top babyface (Drew McIntyre) and the top heel (Roman Reigns) for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle from the United Kingdom.

McIntyre came up short in the match and a new top figure has since emerged who could possibly be a threat to Reigns' title reign. According to PWInsider, Bray Wyatt is now listed as the number-one babyface on Smackdown, as per WWE's internal roster list.

McIntyre has been pushed back to the number-two spot in the babyfaces' list on Smackdown. Braun Strowman and Sheamus are the respective number-three and four. Previous reports already claimed that except for McIntyre, the other three names should be on a collision course against Reigns.

Bray Wyatt returned to the WWE at the Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event. He's just introducing the fans to his new character and hence he's yet to begin a feud with any of the Smackdown roster members.

There have been rumors about Wyatt leading a new stable, possibly named Wyatt 6. According to the Wrestling Observer, former IMPACT Wrestling wrestler Vincent and former ROH wrestler Dutch could be the members of Wyatt's new stable.

Vincent (6 feet tall and weighs 190 lbs) and Dutch (6-foot-4, 336 lbs) are being touted as reasonable inclusions to the faction like previous members of the Wyatt Family - Luke Harper, Eric Rowan, and Braun Strowman.

Vincent was a part of the Honor No More stable in IMPACT Wrestling. The group has recently debuted on AEW programming sans Vincent who had a 10-year run in Ring of Honor Wrestling as a 4-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion.

In more news to Wyatt's upcoming faction, former WWE Smackdown Superstar Chelsea Green could be seen as the 'Sister Abigail' character. WrestleVotes recently took to Twitter to reveal that WWE is showing significant interest in bringing back the promising talent.

It was also noted that Green may show up on the WWE main roster in case a deal is offered to her. Given her prior experience with the unstable 'Hot Mess' character, the former IMPACT Wrestling star could come in handy for the Wyatt 6 faction.

All these revelations are expected to unfold on Smackdown programming throughout this fall to establish the stable around Bray Wyatt as a force to be reckoned with. This could also lead to a huge future program with the show-runners in WWE - The Bloodline.