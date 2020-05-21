WWE star Nikki Bella reveals John Cena took out content from her memoir

As reported previously on several media outlets earlier this week, both WWE and John Cena had editorial rights of the new book from and they were able to edit those segments where they were mentioned. Nikki Bella revealed to Menounos the particular part that Cena decided to trim down from the book.

Being one of the main cast members of reality TV shows like Total Divas or Total Bellas, Nikki’s life has been an open book for and she doesn't have inhibitions while sharing private stories. In opposition, John Cena who was her ex-boyfriend possesses a completely opposite mindset and isn't willing to share stories from personal life.

"With John though, there wasn't even anything bad written. It was more beautiful things that were taken out," Nikki Bella said. "There was one s*x story that I understood. It was great for him! I was kinda like, don't you want high fives on that!? ... We were wild, and he was strong... so it was a great story."

Appearing on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast, the longest-reigning Divas Champion in the history of WWE disclosed that she had to sign a contract with John Cena before planning for the book. In response to the question whether Cena's edit has affected the book's content, Nikki said,

"I mean, of course. It definitely... writing it, that stuff did cross my mind, it did. And there was never anything bad I wanted to say about John. John and I had a beautiful relationship. Did we have struggles? Yes. Will anyone ever know about them? No. [inaudible] Overall we did have such a beautiful relationship."

WWE's former franchise player John Cena entered a relationship with the elder Bella in 2012 during their full-time stint with the WWE. They were engaged in front of a live audience at WrestleMania 33 and planned to get married in the future. But they called off the wedding in April 2018 and parted ways.

Speaking of relationships, Nikki Bella also revealed in Incomparable that he used to date a WWE superstar back in the last decade. She was emotionally attached to him while he was a Ladies Man caring the least for her feelings. Eventually, he cheated on her, and Nikki had to move on. At present, she's engaged with dancer Artem Chigvintsev.