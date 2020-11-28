WWE Star Seth Rollins gives health update on pregnant fiancee Becky Lynch

It’s assumed that she is due for early December, as per the latest updates from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer.

Becky Lynch hasn’t appeared in public during this pregnancy period except for some recent photoshoot snaps shared on Instagram. Being one of the top superstars in the professional wrestling world, there's curiosity about her health among her worldwide fanbase and it was finally addressed by her fiancée.

Seth Rollins recently spoke to WWE Network and provided an update on his pregnant girlfriend who is fast approaching her due date. As per his below comments, the former Raw Women’s Champion is doing extremely well and is looking forward to coming back to work after giving birth.

"She's doing really well," said Rollins. "Our due date is fast approaching. It's crazy to think we'll be parents soon. I'm sure she's ready to get back to work just like we all are. But yeah, she's been so incredible through the entire pregnancy."

The Messiah also said that the coronavirus pandemic has been a 'blessing in disguise' for him as WWE worked on a lighter schedule throughout this year. Usually, he has to spend 300 days on the road but that wasn’t the case with the house shows being canceled. He could spend a lot of time at home with Becky.

"In our regular WWE schedule, we're always traveling and never get to be home," he said. "And with my fiancé's pregnancy, I've been able to spend a lot of time at home with her. I wouldn't have been able to do this on our regular schedule."

"The timing of that worked out really well. It's a nice break for me both physically and mentally," he added. (Quotes courtesy Wrestling Inc)

Becky Lynch revealed that she was pregnant during the post Money in the Bank episode of Monday Night Raw before handing over the Raw Women's Championship to Asuka, the 2020 MITB briefcase winner. It was her last TV appearance for WWE before which she enjoyed an almost 400-day run with the title, starting from WrestleMania 35 in April 2019.

Seth Rollins was also written off WWE programming after he sacrificed himself "for the greater good" at the 2020 Survivor Series event. He asked Team Raw member Sheamus to Brogue Kick him and take him out of the traditional 5-on-5 tag team elimination Raw vs SmackDown match. He is expected to be back as soon as Becky gives birth to their first child.

Even the soon-to-be-mom herself is expected to return to WWE programming, at the earliest once she is back in shape and cleared to wrestle. The much-anticipated Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch matchup is rumoured to be the main event of WrestleMania 37. But that will only be confirmed when the road to the 'Show of Shows' kicks off from January onward.