English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE still paying Becky Lynch during her pregnancy time-off?

By Raja
Becky Lynch (image courtesy WWE.com)
Becky Lynch (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, May 20: The MAN may have gone away from the WWE for a while but surely left a ton of MAN-ia behind her. While Raw ratings keep on tanking on a weekly basis amid global coronavirus pandemic, the pregnancy revelation segment of Becky Lynch stood out, pulling up the viewership. WWE is said to be making more profits using her during the hiatus.

Now, it seems certain that WWE is still cutting paychecks for the former Raw Women’s Champion. Becky Lynch was one of the top ten earners from the last financial year drawing a whopping amount of $3.1 Million. Apparently, the promotion will be paying some of her contractually obligated money even when she will be absent from TV throughout the rest of 2020.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed the speculation that WWE isn’t going to pay Becky Lynch a penny during the time-off.

But going by the below comments from the veteran wrestling journalist, WWE has backup plans to churn out money from the accolades that the path-breaking superstar has created for the past couple of years.

Releasing new merchandise would be one of them. Here's more from Meltzer,

“As far as I know, and I don’t know different, she’s gonna get her downside and they are gonna sell merchandise for her for the year and you know they are going to market her for a year. She won’t be able to wrestle for a year and whether she comes back, I mean none of us know.”

The report appeared to be true as WWE has started celebrated Lynch’s big pregnancy announcement by dropping some new merchandise. “The Man” t-shirts got converted into “The Mom” or “The Ma” depending on the preference of the WWE Universe. Lynch reacted to it saying that she does need 'formula money', at this point.

Meltzer continued discussing Becky Lynch’s announcement regarding motherhood predicting her comeback. He talked about how the timing of her pregnancy is pretty good as she will be getting almost a year to come back in time for WrestleMania 37. It was also noted that it depends on the ring-rust and how she is driven to come back as soon as she possibly can.

“She is a bigger star and if [WWE] gets back to a more arduous schedule and maybe she can have it arranged that she doesn’t have to have an arduous schedule and there’s a lot of different factors to what’s going on and that’s not anything that’s gonna matter for probably 10-11 months, something like that or longer.

WWE Raw women's champ Becky Lynch announces pregnancy, vacates title

"So yeah, it would be maybe next year’s WrestleMania would be the return if she wants to return. Actually I can see that from a timing standpoint. Then there’s a question of getting in shape and things like that, I mean, who knows? There’s so many different factors.” (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

Given there is no certainty on when we could see Becky Lynch next on WWE TV, it's better to let her focus on finding more formulaic ways to feed her baby, instead. Her fiancee, Seth Rollins is extremely happy to become a father who stated that December can’t come soon enough.

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe becky lynch wwe raw
Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 12:25 [IST]
Other articles published on May 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue