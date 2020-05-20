WWE still paying Becky Lynch during her pregnancy time-off?

Now, it seems certain that WWE is still cutting paychecks for the former Raw Women’s Champion. Becky Lynch was one of the top ten earners from the last financial year drawing a whopping amount of $3.1 Million. Apparently, the promotion will be paying some of her contractually obligated money even when she will be absent from TV throughout the rest of 2020.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed the speculation that WWE isn’t going to pay Becky Lynch a penny during the time-off.

But going by the below comments from the veteran wrestling journalist, WWE has backup plans to churn out money from the accolades that the path-breaking superstar has created for the past couple of years.

Releasing new merchandise would be one of them. Here's more from Meltzer,

“As far as I know, and I don’t know different, she’s gonna get her downside and they are gonna sell merchandise for her for the year and you know they are going to market her for a year. She won’t be able to wrestle for a year and whether she comes back, I mean none of us know.”

The report appeared to be true as WWE has started celebrated Lynch’s big pregnancy announcement by dropping some new merchandise. “The Man” t-shirts got converted into “The Mom” or “The Ma” depending on the preference of the WWE Universe. Lynch reacted to it saying that she does need 'formula money', at this point.

Can't even be mad at it cause I need formula money. https://t.co/mkABjAn4Pf — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

Meltzer continued discussing Becky Lynch’s announcement regarding motherhood predicting her comeback. He talked about how the timing of her pregnancy is pretty good as she will be getting almost a year to come back in time for WrestleMania 37. It was also noted that it depends on the ring-rust and how she is driven to come back as soon as she possibly can.

“She is a bigger star and if [WWE] gets back to a more arduous schedule and maybe she can have it arranged that she doesn’t have to have an arduous schedule and there’s a lot of different factors to what’s going on and that’s not anything that’s gonna matter for probably 10-11 months, something like that or longer.

WWE Raw women's champ Becky Lynch announces pregnancy, vacates title

"So yeah, it would be maybe next year’s WrestleMania would be the return if she wants to return. Actually I can see that from a timing standpoint. Then there’s a question of getting in shape and things like that, I mean, who knows? There’s so many different factors.” (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

I took this a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don’t think could’ve captured anything more beautiful. I can’t put into words how much it means to me. Thank you all for your support over the last couple of days. December can’t come soon enough! pic.twitter.com/LJ8SCirW3r — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 15, 2020

Given there is no certainty on when we could see Becky Lynch next on WWE TV, it's better to let her focus on finding more formulaic ways to feed her baby, instead. Her fiancee, Seth Rollins is extremely happy to become a father who stated that December can’t come soon enough.