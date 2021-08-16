WWE SummerSlam 2021: Match Card, Date, Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

The 34th edition of the SummerSlam, as it stands is stacked by an eight-fight match card, headlined by the two prime championship from both the red and blue brands as Hall of Famer Goldberg and 16-time champion John Cena make a return to the ring for action.

Also featuring in the weekend's SummerSlam 2021 match card, are the two women's title matches from Raw and SmackDown, and while the SmackDown Tag Titles match has been officially added to the card, the Raw tandem titles could also be made official for the weekend.

Apart from the aforementioned title fights, the United States title will also be defended alongside two rivalry matches. And also a few more matches could be made official ahead of the event.

Here is all you need to know about WWE SummerSlam 2021:

When and where is WWE SummerSlam 2021 taking place?

The event is scheduled to take place in a rare case on Saturday (August 21) at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. And due to time difference, the event will take place in India on Sunday (August 22) in India.

What time does WWE SummerSlam 2021 start?

The event is scheduled to start with the Kick-Off show at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, August 21) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, August 22). The main show will start an hour later at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, August 21) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, August 22).

Where to watch WWE SummerSlam 2021?

The event will be available on the Peacock Network for the fans in the United States and on the WWE Network for fans in rest of the world.

How to watch and stream WWE SummerSlam 2021 in India?

Sony Sports Network Channels - Sony Ten 1/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) will telecast the event live in India, while one can stream the event live via Sony LIV.

Is there a repeat telecast of WWE SummerSlam 2021 in India?

Yes, Sony Sports Network channels will show the repeat of the event at 10 AM, 2 PM and 8 PM IST.

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Match Card (As it stands)

• Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena

• WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Goldberg

• Raw Women's Championship Triple Threat Match: Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

• SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks ()

• SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Mysterios

• Singles Match: Edge vs. Seth Rollins

• United States Championship Match: Sheamus (c) vs. Damian Priest

• Singles Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

Possible Additions to the card:

• Raw Tag Team Championship Match: AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs. Randy Orton & Riddle

• Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Apollo Crews

• Singles Match: Finn Balor vs Baron Corbin