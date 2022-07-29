WWE Summerslam 2022: Spoiler on marquee match outcomes and possible returns

All the top WWE Superstars will be gathered at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee to possibly deliver another memorable outing for the biggest professional wrestling promotion of them all.

As always, BetOnline has provided the latest betting odds for this Saturday’s summer spectacle and it shows that chances of seeing new champions are relatively low.

Starting with the main event, Roman Reigns is in no mood of letting go of his title reign and that means he's again heavily favorite to retain against his biggest rival in Brock Lesnar.

WWE SummerSlam 2022: Match card, Date, Start Time in India, TV Channel and Live Streaming Info

At the same time, Reigns' allies, The Usos are also likely to continue their tag team title reign to keep all those gold with The Bloodline.

In other title matches, both the United States Champions and SmackDown Women’s Champions are in favorable positions to come out of SummerSlam 2022 as still the champions. Interestingly, the odds for Raw Women’s Championship haven't been published.

At a glance, the current favorites to emerge victorious at SummerSlam 2022 are given below alongside the odds: [negative sign indicates the favorites while the positive sign indicates the underdogs]

– Logan Paul -1500 vs. The Miz +600

Favorite: Logan Paul

– Pat McAfee -300 vs. Happy Corbin +200

Favorite: Pat McAfee

– The Usos (c) -300 vs. The Street Profits +200

Favorites: The Usos (still the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions)

Bobby Lashley (c) -300 vs. Theory +200

Favorite: Bobby Lashley (still the United States Champion)

– Liv Morgan (c) -200 vs. Ronda Rousey +150

Favorite: Liv Morgan (still the SmackDown Women’s Champion)

– Roman Reigns (c) -500 vs. Brock Lesnar +300

Favorite: Roman Reigns (still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion)

Being one of the most touted nights of the year, SummerSlam has the tradition of bringing back Superstars from hiatus. Last year, Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar made triumphant returns to shake things up for their respective rosters. Tomorrow night, two such comebacks are highly anticipated.

Back at Money In The Bank 2022, Liv Morgan not only did win the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match but also cashed in the contract to pin Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Now that a fair-and-square rematch between the two is happening at SummerSlam, the popular belief is that Rousey will squash Morgan to win back her title. But since Morgan is a top babyface superstar, pinning her could make Rousey look like a natural heel.

Hence, a sudden interference is expected from Charlotte Flair who is long been rumoured to make her return and re-engage in a feud against Rousey by costing the latter, the title match. This could set up a match between The Queen and The Baddest Woman on the Planet at WWE Clash at the Castle in September.

Back in June, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley brutally assaulted WWE Hall of Famer Edge after which we've been getting vignettes for a mystery man began airing, rumoured to be around the former WWE Champion.

As of last week, he was scheduled to be at SummerSlam 2022 and we believe the creative plan is still intact.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a No-DQ Tag Team Match is scheduled for SummerSlam and chances are high that Edge will show up to provide the upper hand to The Mysterios.

WWE originally wanted Edge to come back before SummerSlam, possibly on this week's Raw at Madison Square Garden with his wife, Beth Phoenix. But their traveling schedule was canceled at the last moment as the creative team might have pushed back his next appearance to SummerSlam.