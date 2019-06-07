WWE Super ShowDown 2019 match card with predictions

Lars Sullivan vs. The Lucha House Party (1-on-3 handicap match)

The latest recruit from NXT roster has been on a mission to justify the tag of 'The Freak' being attached to his name by destroying everybody that crosses his path. In this case, there will be three superstars instead of one that will be fed to the monster. No spoiler is needed for this match as Lars will feast on the carcass of the three masked superstars after bulldozing them over.

.@BraunStrowman visits King Fahd’s Fountain, which is the tallest fountain in the world located here in #Jeddah. He has a message for @fightbobby heading into #WWESSD. pic.twitter.com/l0UG3qOwxT — WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2019

Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman

This lineup from WWE Raw has all the tools to produce a marquee-caliber match for any big-four PPVs. Unfortunately, the dollars from Saudi Sports authority has forced this battle between two monsters to be inserted into the match card without any buildup. Still, we expect the two behemoths to deliver a match to remember after which Strowman should prevail considering that he is the present resident monster on WWE's flagship show.

Demon’ Finn Balor vs. Andrade (Intercontinental Championship Match)

This match will see another unnecessary call-up for The Demon persona of Finn Balor just to give a Wrestlemania-like feel to Super ShowDown which also reveals the potential outcome of the match. Demon Balor has been undefeated in the WWE and there is no way that Andrade will beat him and take away the Intercontinental title. The fear is whether this pinfall loss removes Andrade permanently from the mid-card title picture, moving forward.

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

Unlike the other matches on Super ShowDown card, this contest has actually been built up with great story-telling. The Big Dog will be on the hunt for a spoiled rich kid who's trying to steal his thunder. However, the well-executed angle on WWE TV may not end, anytime soon. Hence, we see Shane going home with the Big W here via interference by his hired goons like Drew McIntyre or Elias and make Roman desperate to win the already announced Stomping Grounds PPV match against McIntyre.

Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler (WWE Championship match)

An unexpected fresh lineup was created on Smackdown for the WWE Championship leading up to this matchup on Super ShowDown. Technically, Dolph Ziggler does not have any chance to win the title as he has become a part-timer in opposition to Kofi Kingston who is standing at the top of the food chain, right now. But the former world champion will certainly deliver a great matchup against his old rival before coming up short against Kofi-Mania.

Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin (WWE Universal Championship Match)

WWE Universe will have more anticipation with Brock Lesnar's Money in the Bank cash-in rather than seeing this match which is anyway a pain to watch as Baron Corbin is the challenger. Despite having all the tools, there is something missing in Corbin that does not make him look like a super-villain let alone a great competitor. So, we can't think of anything other than a clean sweep by Rollins via pinfall. Lesnar will show up for sure as he is getting a heavy paycheck for the appearance but we don't see any cash-in happening in Saudi Arabia.

EXCLUSIVE: @ByronSaxton sits down with @KSAMANNY in Jeddah to reflect on the significance of being part of the 50-Man Battle Royal in his home country at #WWESSD. pic.twitter.com/nAF01oySNw — WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2019

50-Man Battle Royal

WWE had to announce this battle royal just to utilize the mid-carders and a few top stars who could not be booked in separate matches at Super ShowDown. The only interesting thing about the match would be some surprise appearances. In the end, a couple of top stars from Raw like Drew McIntyre or The Miz remain the favorites to win the whole thing. However, it will not affect their career as the match itself will not have any fallout, whatsoever.

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

One of the all-time greatest rivalries in sports entertainment is being reincarnated through this match which will see two former Evolution members collide after exactly a decade. Despite the least buildup, we expect a match that makes the PPV worth to watch as the two of the greatest will be competing in it. Triple H should get the last laugh, in the end.

The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

The match we were supposed to get by the end of the 90s or at least by the beginning of the millennium, is finally happening at a time and place that WWE may not have a justification, except for the dollars thrown by the organizers. The two legendary names deserved a much better storyline or setup before battling each other.

Nevertheless, Undertaker vs. Goldberg will be a reality at Super ShowDown and we do expect some fire-crackers when they step into the ring. Considering their growing age, the main event match should be a short contest which will go in favor of The Deadman to send back The Myth to his retired life.