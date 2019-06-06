WWE Super ShowDown 2019: Preview, match card, start time and where to watch

Venue, start time and date

Location: King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Saudi Arabia

Start Time: 11.30 PM IST

Date: Friday, June 7th 2019

The WWE Super ShowDown Kickoff show will begin at 10.30 PM IST and can be seen on a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Brace yourselves for the biggest showdown of the year! 🤩



Watch #WWESSD on Friday, 7th June at 11:30 PM LIVE on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX. 📺#SPNSports pic.twitter.com/7LbkbBQQrx — SPN_Action (@SPN_Action) June 3, 2019

Where to watch WWE Super Showdown 2019?

Watch WWE Super ShowDown 2019 Live on the WWE Network. The WWE Network can be used to watch this event live across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.

You can also watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE in India on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX Channels.

Match Card

The Undertaker vs. Goldberg

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Intercontinental Champion and the Demon Finn Balor vs. Andrade

Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

The Lucha House Party vs. Lars Sullivan

The Usos vs. The Revival (Kickoff Show)

These two incredible tag teams have had their issues with one another on television lately, and two days prior to Super ShowDown, it was announced on social media that they'll be squaring off in Jeddah. This is a feud that will continue with the tag titles also on the agenda for both the teams.

Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party

After weeks of feud, a 3-on-1 handicap match was announced earlier this week on Raw. There is no reason to believe in a result other than Sullivan quickly dispatching of Lucha House Party. No matter what, this is set up to be a dull fight especially when there was so much hype added for Sullivan's entry to the main roster.

50-man battle royal

Like last year, the largest battle royal in WWE history is scheduled again this year as 50 superstars from both the Raw and Smackdown rosters will all be vying to toss one another over the top rope. No prize has been announced for the winner as yet and it is believed that like last year's Greatest Royal Rumble match, it won't be impacting any WWE storylines going forward.

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Finally the two behemoths are set to clash one-on-one in the WWE. The pair have often feuded indirectly as part of the heel-face rivalries, but this time they go solo. In fact they have teamed up on several occasions. So, this match with the least build may we'll be the ignition to some sort of storyline.

Intercontinental Championship Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Andrade

The pair have met a few times and this like the other times should be another incredible bout between these two for the IC title. And to add to that Balor will appear in his avatar. If advertisements are to be believed, we will see "The Demon" defending the IC title in Jeddah.

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

These two have one of the most storied rivalries in WWE history, but they have never met each other since 2010 and that is set to change at the Super ShowDown event. The former Evolution members have not clashed with each other one-on-one since an edition of Raw all the way back in March 2010. Triple H has been busy taking out his former allies. He defeated Batista at Wrestlemania and may defeat another ally in Orton to keep his pride.

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

Reigns provoked the McMahons after he moved to Smackdown as part of the Superstar Shake up process. He faced a beatdown at the hands of the McMahons and their henchmen namely Elias, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, the Revival and the B-Team. Irate by all that had happened, the Big Dog challenged Shane who accepted and said the match will take place in Saudi Arabia. So the newest Roman Reigns vs. The Authority storyline is set to be dragged at least until Summerslam.

WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler returned to WWE two weeks ago to attack Kingston and then proceeded to lay down a challenge for Super ShowDown, and the battered Kingston wasn't able to accept it straight away, but, the fact that he's been such a fighting champion to this point leads us to believe he'll be ready for retribution on Ziggler in Saudi Arabia.

Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin

There was a strong belief that Brock Lesnar would cash in the Money in the Bank opportunity ahead of time to get his rematch with Rollins. But, the Beast Incarnate chose not to exercise the option after learning he has a year to make up his mind. So, on Raw Corbin earned the opportunity against the universal champ after defeating The Miz in a fatal four-way match that also included Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. With Lesnar booked to appear in Saudi Arabia, there is every chance there could a surprise cash-in at some point during the event.

Goldberg vs. The Undertaker

These two legendary superstars have never met one-on-one in the ring, but that will change in Saudi Arabia. The Hall of Famer Goldberg will come out of retirement and return to the ring for the first time since dropping the universal championship to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, while the Phenom will be entering the ring for competition for the first time since he teamed with Kane to take on Triple H & Shawn Michaels during WWE's last visit to Saudi Arabia in November 2018 for the Crown Jewel event.