WWE Super Showdown results and highlights

The New Day vs. The Bar (SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match)

The New Day had Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods representing their group as Big E watched from outside. Sheamus started with the 10 beats of a battering but Kofi stopped it. Cesaro made the tag and tried to wear down Kofi with numerous tags. Woods finally received the tag but soon fell victim to the Cesaro swing followed by the Sharp-shooter. Kofi broke it up and hit a Trouble in Paradise on Sheamus. He made the tag and hit the stomp-off-the-rope to retain the Smackdown tag team championships.

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)

Charlotte Flair was worn down by Becky Lynch in the early part of the match until she hit a slam. She followed it up with a drop-kick and went for the moonsault. But she missed it allowing Becky to grab the belt who was willing to leave the match. But Charlotte hit two back-to-back spears on Becky who managed to kick out of it. Thereafter, Charlotte locked in the Figure-four on Becky who grabbed the belt and hit her on the face to retain her title at Super Showdown via disqualification.

John Cena & Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens & Elias

Elias received a thunderous reaction from the crowd while doing his music concert. Bobby Lashley and John Cena made their entrance to interrupt the segment. Despite early smooth goings, Lashley was dominated by Elias and Kevin Owens’ double-teaming. Lashley was kicked out of a frog splash from Owens and gave the tag to Cena. The Cenation Leader hit his quick-fire moves before connecting with the Attitude Adjustment. He debuted a new Chinese finishing move to pin Elias and win this tag team match.

Asuka & Naomi vs. The IIconics

The IIconics were out next cutting a promo about being home in Australia for Super Showdown. Asuka entertained the crowd to start the match with a dance. But The IIconics got the better of them in the early part of the match working as a unit. Asuka delivered a suplex on Peyton to make way for Naomi to dominate the match. But a distraction from Billie allowed Naomi to hit the apron, hard. They neutralized Asuka outside the ring and double-teamed on Naomi to get the pinfall win. Hometown crowd gave these two a thunderous reaction.

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (No Count-out, No DQ For The WWE Championship)

Samoa Joe took advantage of AJ Styles’ frustration and hit an enziguri kick to take control of the match. He went to use a chair in this match using the No-DQ rules. But it backfired as Styles hit him with a dropkick with the chair on his face. Joe recovered and brought a table into the match only to get a slam through it. Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm but got caught into a Coquina Clutch. But the champion reverted it into a Calf Crusher forcing Joe to tap out. Thus, Styles retained the WWE Championship via submission.

Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad

Ronda Rousey received a huge pop from the crowd while entering the Super Showdown. She had an initial miscommunication with Nikki Bella over who’d start the match. Ruby Riott took control of the match. Nikki & Brie made a couple of tags more making Rousey even more furious. Riots dominated the match until Nikki hit a big elbow. She finally made the tag to Rousey who took out all the Riotts with judo throws. Then she locked in a double armbar on Logan and Morgan who tapped out. Ronda Rousey and Bella Twins celebrated this win to end the segment.

Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy (Cruiserweight Championship)

It was an insane matchup with the two Cruiserweights pulling out all the stops. Cedric Alexander hit the hometown boy with numerous moves including a slam off the ropes, a Spanish Fly and the Lumber Check. But Buddy Murphey kept on kicking out of the pinfalls. Cedric was in awe and received a big knee from Murphey who finally connected his finisher to get the pinfall. The Melbourne crowd erupted as their boy left Super Showdown with the title around the shoulder.

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz (Winner Gets A Shot At The WWE Championship)

The Miz taunted Daniel Bryan to start the match with some YES chants before dropping him with a Running Knee. But Bryan rolled him up to pick up a quick win. The crowd seemed confused with the early finish. However, the referee declared Daniel Bryan as the new contender for WWE Championship who will face AJ Styles for the title at Crown Jewel PPV.

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

The match started with a brawl before the heel trio took control of the match punishing Seth Rollins. It continued until Braun Strowman missed a splash allowing Dean to get the tag. He and Ziggler went at each other for sometimes before Roman Reigns got the tag. Unfortunately, he landed one Superman Punch on Ambrose instead of McIntyre. Ambrose still remained with his buddies and kicked out of a zig-zag. Reigns neutralized Strowman with a spear allowing Ambrose to nail Ziggler with a Dirty Deeds for the win. The Shield stood tall to end the match at Super Showdown.

Triple H w/ Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker w/ Kane (Last time ever)

The last-time-ever match was converted into a No Disqualification contest before the bell rang. Undertaker hit a flurry of strikes including an Old School move. Shawn Michaels set up a table for Triple H outside the ring. But 'Taker hit him with a back body-drop before pushing him into the commentary table. HBK distracted him again allowing The Game to take control again.

HBK continued to interfere with receiving a headbutt from the Deadman. Triple H then put Kane through a table to take revenge. But distractions allowed Undertaker to hit him with a Tombstone Piledriver. But Triple H kicked out to stay alive in the Super Showdown match. Shawn Michaels provided the backup handing him the sledgehammer. Triple H used it effectively but could not capitalize as the referee was down.

The Undertaker got back on his feet and hit Triple H with a chokeslam. He signaled for Tombstone Piledriver but ate a Sweet Chin Music from Shawn Michaels. Triple H followed it up with a Pedigree for the win. The four legends posed together before Undertaker and Kane turned on HHH and Michaels. 'Taker gave a Tombstone Piledriver on Triple H and a chokeslam to Shawn Michaels before Super Showdown came to an end.