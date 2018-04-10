WWE Superstar Paige announces retirement from in-ring competition

It was no secret that the 'anti-Diva’ of the WWE suffered a career-threatening neck injury which sidelined her for a long time from wrestling action. As per earlier reports, the officials already let her know about her future which stands nowhere when it comes to wrestling and an official declaration was expected to be made at some point.

This came on last night’s edition of the flagship show when Paige confirmed that due to the neck injury, she can never compete in a WWE ring, ever again. She thanked the WWE for giving her the opportunity to become a global face and also her family whom she credited for her in-ring career. And she ended the emotional speech stating, WWE will always be her house.

"Unfortunately due to neck injuries, I can no longer perform in this ring as an in-ring competitor." - @RealPaigeWWE #RAW #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/Ri3eVtSG4c — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2018

The crowd applauded this with a loud “Thank You Paige” chant and WWE.com also issued a statement,

“Citing medical reasons, Paige made the difficult decision to retire from in-ring competition during the April 9 edition of Monday Night Raw after four years in WWE.

In an emotional address, the brave Superstar thanked Daniel Bryan for his inspiration, WWE Hall of Famer Edge for showing her there is life after sports-entertainment, the WWE Universe for their support and WWE for allowing her to do what she loves to do.”

Four years ago in New Orleans, @RealPaigeWWE debuted and won the #DivasChampionship.



Tonight in New Orleans, she retires from the ring. #RAW #ThankYouPaige pic.twitter.com/IiCa2olid5 — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2018

Paige suffered the devastating neck injury during a live event in New York in December 2017. Later, she was diagonised with scoliosis i.e. her neck was bent in a strange way which is not normal. Any physical contact inside the ring would have been harmful, even for her life. This is the same issue that forced Edge to retire, too.

For the past few months, the youngest Divas Champion in the history of WWE acted as the leader of the Absolution. Now that the retirement has been made official, she is not likely to be seen on WWE TV, anymore. From now onwards, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville might have to compete solo on the roster.

Meanwhile, Paige will be used in different ways in the WWE. Plus, she has already opened an online store as her backup career most recently. Returning on Total Divas might turn out to be a good option for her, as well.