WWE Survivor Series 2020 match card with predictions

The promotional tagline of the show was rightfully given 'The Best of the Best' as champions will face champions while Team Raw and Team SmackDown will battle in traditional Tag Team Elimination Matches.

If the mouth-watering bouts aren't enough, the most prolific performer in the history of this sports entertainment business will receive 'The Final Farewell', tonight, making it a must-see event for professional wrestling lovers. Check out the match card of Survivor Series 2020 along with predicted outcomes which will air on the WWE Network from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

WWE is often criticized for the way they book their tag team divisions. That should be stopped for at least one occasion, tonight when The Power of Positivity meets All The Smoke. While The New Day has racked up all the records possible in the tag division, their opponents can be termed as the future flag-bearer of this genre. It’s safe to say that the two top-level tandems are going to produce a match to be remembered for a long time.

Prediction - Since WWE is all about nurturing new talents and establishing them as future stars, The Street Profits are likely to go over in this bout picking their biggest win against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

These two had a previous history on Raw from a couple of years ago that was nominated for the worst feud of the year. Now many could again say that this bout will reproduce the same memory when the two uneven powers meet in the ring.

Lashley, being The All-Mighty has overpowered every challenger that dared to step into his path while his opponent always takes the cowardly path to keep his IC Title intact on the shoulder. So this one is going to be an easy pick for the audience.

Prediction - The Dominator, Lashley will ragdoll his way to victory in a squash and short length match unless Zayn consumes sometimes with annoying promo sessions.

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

These two are no strangers to each other while feuding for the better part of 2020 summer. The Empress of Tomorrow regained the Raw Women’s Title for the second time when she bested Banks at SummerSlam. But things changed since then as The Boss split with her best friend Bayley to snatch the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Now she’s claiming to be the very best wrestler of the entire Women's Division who has the chance to prove it at Survivor Series 2020.

Prediction - Being a heel, earlier this year, Banks had to digest losses against Asuka but Survivor Series should be sweet redemption for her via a win that should also structure a lengthy title reign for her on SmackDown.

5-on-5 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, and Lana vs Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley and Natalya

Led by Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Raw Women’s division has all the combustible elements. Jax and Baszler targeted Mandy Rose's arm and injured her in the Six-Woman Tag Match.

Later Rose and Brooke were replaced by Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce who aren't favored at all by the Team Captains, not to mention their differences with Lana.

Team SmackDown isn't in a good place either as the team has just been formed, last night. But they do have chances to get the win considering less unity of Team Raw.

Prediction - Going by logic, Team Blue may become the winner but Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are in an undefeated state and their strong status should remain intact even after Survivor Series 2020.

5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Riddle vs Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, and Otis

Team Raw has more world champions in their brigade in Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and AJ Styles in comparison to Team SmackDown - Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. In that way, the red brand is the favorite to secure another win at Survivor Series 2020 but the problem is that no one is ready to go by the leadership of AJ Styles. Even the rest of the team members have their own differences that give a slight advantage to the opposition.

Prediction - Considering the mix of experience and future talents, Team Raw should be the winner in this traditional tag match if not their personal vendetta becomes a hindrance.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Two rare-breed athletes in today's WWE will go head to head in this earth-shattering collision. While many doubted whether WWE would take the risk of booking these two well-protected superstars, they did so as the WWE Universe can now expect to witness this high-stake matchup. It’s tough for the creative team to decide the winner of the bout and the decision should come down to the better veteran instinct and experience that are possessed by Roman Reigns.

Prediction - The Tribal Chief of the WWE will keep his strong and undefeated status for the time-being, intact with the win over the King of Claymore Country. Heel antics or interference should help in this victory, so that it doesn't harm McIntyre's top status, as well.