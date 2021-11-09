WWE Survivor Series 2021: Big Champion vs. Champion matches announced

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will go up against RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in this clash which is billed as a non-title champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series.

Lynch vs. Flair has taken place in WWE programme on numerous occasions in the past. But this will be the first time, the pair will engage in a singles battle since October 14, 2019, RAW, which saw Lynch pick up the win.

Before that, they also competed at Money in the Bank 2019, where Flair captured the Smackdown Women’s Title from Lynch.

In another major announcement from the WWE, it was confirmed during this week’s RAW that WWE Champion Big E will represent the Raw brand as he will lock horns against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns of the Smackdown brand. This champion vs. champion bout will be the first singles encounter between Reigns and E.

King Woods also issued a challenge to Team RAW for the Survivor Series pay-per-view. As a participant of a big 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match from the blue brand, Woods proposed that the losing team will participate in a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match.

All five members will fight for the spots 1-5 in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match that would headline the annual pay-per-view event on January 29. The winning 5-man team would also participate in a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match, but they will be instead fighting for spots 26-30 in the Men’s Rumble Match.

WWE has since confirmed the main event of this week’s Smackdown between Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. King Xavier Woods in Smackdown Battle for the Rule contest but they have not confirmed the Survivor Series/Royal Rumble challenge issued by Woods.

WWE Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view takes place on November 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. The updated card for the event goes as follows:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn, Happy Baron Corbin)

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Shayna Baszler)

Champion vs. Champion: WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Champion vs. Champion: RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair