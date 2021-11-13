WWE Survivor Series 2021: Changes made to Team Smackdown

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, Nov. 13: Similar to Team Raw, Team SmackDown has also been tweaked during the latest edition of Friday Night Smackdown. Two members from the blue brand have been pulled from the WWE Survivor Series line-ups.



This week’s SmackDown on FOX saw Sonya Deville pull Aliyah from the women’s team after Aliyah picked up the pinfall win for her team in the six-woman tag team opening contest with the lineup being Sasha Banks, Naomi and Aliyah vs. Shotzi, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler.



Aliyah was excited to secure an impressive win during her in-ring debut on Smackdown. Then in a backstage interview, WWE Official Sonya Deville approached her and said she had just been advised that Aliyah was removed from the team.





This removal was not confirmed on WWE’s social media graphics, but former Smackdown Women’s Champion, Naomi, who has been feuding with Deville as of late, is rumoured to consume the final spot on Team SmackDown for the women’s division.Naomi was present during the opening segment of Smackdown where she attacked Sonya Deville and ensued a brawl between babyfaces and heels which set up the tag team contest.In more news from that segment, Sasha Banks vs. Shotzi has been announced for next week. This comes after a vicious attack of Shotzi on the Legit Boss, a couple of weeks ago.Sami Zayn also lost his spot on Team SmackDown for Survivor Series. WWE Official Adam Pearce booked Zayn in a match against Jeff Hardy with the loser being removed from Team SmackDown. Zayn originally tried to convince Pearce that Hardy should be removed from the team.Following a loss to Hardy, The Great Liberator lost his spot from Team Blue and at the time when this article was written, his replacement wasn’t announced. The speculation is that WWE NXT Superstar Von Wagner may get the spot at the Survivor Series given that he was standing with Pearce during the match announcement.WWE Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view will take place on November 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. The updated card for the PPV stands as follows:5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination MatchTeam RAW (Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, TBA)5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination MatchTeam RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, TBA)Champion vs. ChampionWWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman ReignsChampion vs. ChampionRAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair