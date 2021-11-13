WWE Survivor Series 2021: Changes made to Team Smackdown

lekhaka-Arindam pal
Bengaluru,
Nov.
13:
Similar
to
Team
Raw,
Team
SmackDown
has
also
been
tweaked
during
the
latest
edition
of
Friday
Night
Smackdown.
Two
members
from
the
blue
brand
have
been
pulled
from
the
WWE
Survivor
Series
line-ups.
This
week’s
SmackDown
on
FOX
saw
Sonya
Deville
pull
Aliyah
from
the
women’s
team
after
Aliyah
picked
up
the
pinfall
win
for
her
team
in
the
six-woman
tag
team
opening
contest
with
the
lineup
being
Sasha
Banks,
Naomi
and
Aliyah
vs.
Shotzi,
Natalya,
and
Shayna
Baszler.
Aliyah
was
excited
to
secure
an
impressive
win
during
her
in-ring
debut
on
Smackdown.
Then
in
a
backstage
interview,
WWE
Official
Sonya
Deville
approached
her
and
said
she
had
just
been
advised
that
Aliyah
was
removed
from
the
team.
This
removal
was
not
confirmed
on
WWE’s
social
media
graphics,
but
former
Smackdown
Women’s
Champion,
Naomi,
who
has
been
feuding
with
Deville
as
of
late,
is
rumoured
to
consume
the
final
spot
on
Team
SmackDown
for
the
women’s
division.
Naomi
was
present
during
the
opening
segment
of
Smackdown
where
she
attacked
Sonya
Deville
and
ensued
a
brawl
between
babyfaces
and
heels
which
set
up
the
tag
team
contest.
In
more
news
from
that
segment,
Sasha
Banks
vs.
Shotzi
has
been
announced
for
next
week.
This
comes
after
a
vicious
attack
of
Shotzi
on
the
Legit
Boss,
a
couple
of
weeks
ago.
Sami
Zayn
also
lost
his
spot
on
Team
SmackDown
for
Survivor
Series.
WWE
Official
Adam
Pearce
booked
Zayn
in
a
match
against
Jeff
Hardy
with
the
loser
being
removed
from
Team
SmackDown.
Zayn
originally
tried
to
convince
Pearce
that
Hardy
should
be
removed
from
the
team.
Following
a
loss
to
Hardy,
The
Great
Liberator
lost
his
spot
from
Team
Blue
and
at
the
time
when
this
article
was
written,
his
replacement
wasn’t
announced.
The
speculation
is
that
WWE
NXT
Superstar
Von
Wagner
may
get
the
spot
at
the
Survivor
Series
given
that
he
was
standing
with
Pearce
during
the
match
announcement.
WWE
Survivor
Series
2021
pay-per-view
will
take
place
on
November
21
from
the
Barclays
Center
in
Brooklyn,
New
York
City.
The
updated
card
for
the
PPV
stands
as
follows:
5-on-5
Traditional
Survivor
Series
Elimination
Match
Team
RAW
(Bobby
Lashley,
Rey
Mysterio,
Finn
Balor,
Kevin
Owens,
Seth
Rollins)
vs.
Team
SmackDown
(Drew
McIntyre,
Jeff
Hardy,
King
Xavier
Woods,
Happy
Baron
Corbin,
TBA)
5-on-5
Traditional
Survivor
Series
Elimination
Match
Team
RAW
(Bianca
Belair,
Liv
Morgan,
Carmella,
Queen
Zelina
Vega,
WWE
Women’s
Tag
Team
Champion
Rhea
Ripley)
vs.
Team
SmackDown
(Sasha
Banks,
Shotzi,
Natalya,
Shayna
Baszler,
TBA)
Champion
vs.
Champion
WWE
Champion
Big
E
vs.
WWE
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns
Champion
vs.
Champion
RAW
Women’s
Champion
Becky
Lynch
vs.
SmackDown
Women’s
Champion
Charlotte
Flair
Saturday, November 13, 2021, 11:36 [IST]
