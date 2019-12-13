English
WWE Table Ladders and Chairs 2019: Match card, India time and where to watch

By
WWE Table Ladders and Chairs 2019: Match card, India time and where to watch (Image Courtesy: WWE.com)

Bengaluru, December 13: The eleventh edition of WWE Tables, Ladders & Chairs (TLC) is all set to take place this weekend at the Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

As always most of the matchups at the event will be gimmick based like TLC match, Chairs match, Tables match or a ladders match. Apart from the WWE championship and the Raw women's championship, all the other titles from SmackDown and Raw are excpeted to be on show on Sunday barring any injury.

Right now, there are seven matches which have been confirmed for the PPV. We expect more matches to be added when SmackDown airs tonight from Milwaukee.

DATE, VENUE, START TIME

Date: Sunday, 15 December 2019 (ET)

Time: 5:30 am IST (Monday 16th December 2019)

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

WWE TLC 2019 show will begin at 5:30 am IST on 16th December 2019 and can be seen on a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook

WHERE TO WATCH WWE TLC

Watch WWE TLC 2019 Live on the WWE Network. The WWE Network can be used to watch this event live across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.

You can also watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE in India on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX Channels at 5:30 am IST

MATCH CARD (As it stands)

Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match: WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

Tables Match: Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Open Challenge

Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 15:39 [IST]
