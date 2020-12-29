WWE Title Match, Royal Rumble participants & more announcements from Raw

WWE Raw, this week was dedicated to the recently passed away former WWE Superstar Luke Harper. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre paid tribute by uttering catchphrase of Harper.

He then plugged in the scheduled WWE Title defence, next week during the Raw Legends Night. The two competitors of the contender's match, Sheamus and Keith Lee then appeared for the opening contest.

Both Lee and Sheamus missed their respective finishing manoeuvres after which Lee hit a Crossbody on his opponent. The Celtic Warrior backfired with a White Noise. But Lee came back hitting the Grizzly Magnum chops and then quickly followed up with the Spirit Bomb for the pin to win.

The Miz competed against Lucha House Party member Gran Metallik in a singles contest. Miz downed Metallik with a big boot. Metalik hot back with a dropkick from the second rope. Miz caught Metalik with a powerbomb but Metalik slid down and rolled him up for the referee's three counts and secure the upset win.

Dana Brooke competed in a singles contest against Shayna Baszler who almost choked her using the ropes as leverage. Brooke tried to come back only to meet with a knee-strike. Baszler locked in the Kirifuda Clutch submission to get an easy win. After the match, Baszler also punished Brooke's tag partner Mandy Rose with the submission.

Alexa Bliss was supposed to deliver yet another episode of Alexa's Playground with Randy Orton. But the guest had different plans as he appeared at the Firefly Funhouse to destroy Wyatt’s friends, Huskus The Pig, Mercy The Buzzard, Abby The Witch, and Rambling' Rabbit. Bliss still sent Randy an invitation to be in the ring with her which would happen, later the night.

AJ Styles competed against Elias with Omos and Jaxson Ryker standing respectively in their corner. AJ put down Elias with a Pele Kick and dodged a Fisherman's Suplex attempt. But Elias soon connected with a TKO for a close two-count. A frustrated Elias received an Enziguri and then a Phenomenal Forearm from AJ to digest the loss.

Ricochet's feud with RETRIBUTION continued as he took on the leader Mustafa Ali, this week on Raw. He put down Ali with the Kickback move before dropping T-Bar and MACE with two back to back DDTs on the floor.

The high flyer then went for the Shooting Star Press off the top rope but Ali pulled his knees up. Ali then applied the Kofi Clutch to get the submission victory. Ali then gave a chance to Ricochet to join their group but Ricochet hit him with a sudden Recoil and retreated through the ramp.

Charlotte Flair competed against Nia Jax in a singles contest which produced no outcome. Jax hit a big boot followed by a Sitdown Powerbomb to Flair but missed a leg drop.

Flair applied the Figure-eight Leglock but Baszler ran down and locked in the Kirifuda Clutch as the referee called off the match. Asuka made the save for Flair as Jax and Baszler chose to leave the ring.

The last match of WWE RAW featured the lineup of The New Day, Riddle, and Jeff Hardy vs. The Hurt Business. Shelton Benjamin put down Riddle in a ringside brawl but Hardy hit a Twist of Fate off the top rope on him.

Lashley got the tag and charged in, with a spear but missed. Lashley soon applied the Hurt Lock on Hardy for the win. But once the match was over, Riddle hit Lashley with the Final Flash before escaping with his tag team partners.

Alexa Bliss invited Randy Orton into the ring on the final segment of Raw and presented him with a can of gasoline. She poured the liquid all over herself. Then she begged Orton to set herself on fire just like he did to The Fiend at WWE TLC.

Orton dared to do so and lit up a match-stick when the lights at ThunderDome went out. The menacing sounds of The Fiend echoed through the arena to send the show off-air while Orton stood still with the lit match-stick.