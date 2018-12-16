WWE TLC 2018: Preview, match card and schedule

R-Truth & Carmella vs. Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox

After a months-long tournament, the winners of this match will be gifted a very good opportunity. They will not only win an all-expenses-paid vacation, but also receive the No. 30 spot in the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. If you go by attributes Jinder and Fox deserve to win, but it could go either way.

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

Last week on 205 Live, it was revealed that former champion Alexander would be next in line for the shot at Murphy's title. Earlier this week, general manager Drake Maverick made the match official for TLC.

This match will undoubtedly be another incredible bout between these two with Murphy expected to retain the title.

Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio (Chairs Match)

This bout was announced earlier this week on Smackdown. And these two get a chance to take their bitter rivalry to the PPV in the form of a chairs match.

Mysterio wasted no time in preparing for the fight by blindsiding Orton from behind with a chair. Orton teased about this contest a few weeks ago by attacking Mysterio with a chair. But, with momentum on his side, Mysterio could very well come out on top in this matchup.

Natalya vs. Ruby Riott (Tables Match)

Riott and Natalya have been embroiled in a feud in recent weeks on Raw, so it only makes sense that they meet in a brutal Tables match. As a babyface on Raw, The Queen of Harts will reign supreme in the contest.

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

The pair have been involved in a feud since the last few weeks on Raw and their bad blood could be settled tonight at TLC. This will be a battle of two men who should be firmly entrenched in the universal title scene next year on Raw.

With the help of Corbin, McIntyre has absolutely brutalised Balor, who came out to fight for the right. The match could end in favour of McIntyre, who has been touted to rule the red brand soon.

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley (Ladder Match)

Like Balor and McIntyre, Elias and Lashley have been locked in a rivalry, with Lio Rush playing his role for distraction. This feud is helping Elias getting a massive lift as a babyface, so a victory over the monster that is Lashley could prove another step in the right direction.

Earlier this week on Raw, it was announced that this match be a Ladder Match, with a guitar hanging above the ring that could be put to use by whichever man grabs a hold of it first. So, we are in for an entertaining contest, but Rush could play spoil sport to it with his antics.

The Bar (c) vs. The Usos vs. New Day

This has been the trend on the Blue brand, it has always been these three teams being involved in a title match and that may have bored the WWE Universe.

However, they are scheduled to meet again and the winner could very well see a new challenger in 2019. At the end of the day, we could see new champions with either New Day or USO winning the contest.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka (TLC match)

Lynch returns to action after overcoming her facial injuries suffered at the hands of Nia Jax to defend her championship at TLC. She will have a huge task on her hands as she'll be defending the belt not against one, but two women tonight, with Flair being gifted the shot from Paige and Asuka earning her chance via a battle royal win few weeks ago on Smackdown.

The outcome of the match could very well give us a potential main event for Wrestlemania and the winner for next year's Royal Rumble. So, the match could go either way as all women are dominant enough to earn another shot at the title.

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin (TLC match)

After weeks of being blindsided by the Acting GM, Strowman was granted his wish by Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon after he brought team Red a victory at Survivor Series. Not only did he win the chance to get his hands on Corbin in the match, he got to choose the stipulation.

But Stephanie McMahon set-up two other stipulations for this match as well. First is, if Strowman wins, he gets a Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble and Corbin will be stripped of all authoritative power.

Second, if Corbin wins, he becomes permanent General Manager of Raw. So, the future of Raw hinges on this match as Strowman will make a return from a shattered elbow and expect to win the match.

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax

With her victory in the battle royal at Evolution, Jax earned the right to challenge Rousey for the Raw women's title and she's set for the title showdown after two months. Rousey and Jax met last time in an entertaining match at Money in the Bank. But, the cash-in of Alexa Bliss played a huge role in that match up.

Now times have changed with Jax turning heel and joining forces with Tamina Snuka. This could be a deciding factor in this bout, but the expectation is Rousey will reign supreme in the end.

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

Styles got his desreved rematch for the WWE title against Bryan weeks after the latter's shocking heel turn ended his over a year-long championship reign. The fight was officially announced only on the post-Survivor Series edition of Smackdown Live.

Many predict the match could end in disqualification with Bryan retaining the title. And that could very well be on the cards, but Bryan retaining the belt is a very expected result.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

Ambrose turned on Shield brother Rollins after capturing the Raw tag team titles recently and that set-up this match. Rollins was informed in a backstage segment following his victory over United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series that he would finally be able to get his hands on Ambrose.

The two have been locked in a very intense feud for the last two months and this fight has all the making of a classic TLC match. As the pair are expected to feud going into the new year, the result going either way doesn't matter.