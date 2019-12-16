WWE TLC 2019 results and highlights: December 15

A historic women’s tag team TLC match was the main event of the night whereas Roman Reigns also competed in an extremely physical matchup under the same stipulation.

Plus, a number of titles were also on the line in the eleventh edition of TLC which took place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Here are the results:

Ladder Match: WWE SmackDown TAG TEAM Championship: The New Day (c) vs The Revival

The opening match of WWE TLC was this packed ladder match where one of the biggest spot was Dash putting Big E with big splash from the top through a ladder bridge. Big E hit him back with a Big Ending off the ladder. Kofi climbed up the ladder and shoved down Dawson off it to grab the titles and retain.

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

Murphy was in initial control of the match by sending Black into the ring post and then jaw-firsting him into the steps. Back in the ring, Black hit back with a Shining Wizard followed by some quick moves. Murphy connected with two Superkicks and a Powerbomb to counter. He hit a Brainbuster but Black kicked out of it and executed the Black Mass on him to win the match.

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: The Viking Raiders (c) vs. The OCs

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson accepted this open challenge to start this match at WWE TLC which got disqualified. Gallows saved Anderson from the pinfall after a Viking Experience to create a brawl. Ivar took out everyone outside the ring with a high-fly after which the referee called off the match. The Vikings then put Anderson through a KFC table to end the segment.

TLC MATCH: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

Number games caught up with Roman Reigns during this TLC encounter despite throughout dominance. Dolph Ziggler nailed him with a Superkick all of a sudden after he put Corbin through the German announce table. A bunch of security guards as well as The Revival arrived to the scene to gang upon him. Ziggler hit the Zig Zag on Reigns whereas Revival followed up with a Shatter Machine. After that, Corbin put the icing on the cake by planting Reigns with an End of Days through a chair and thereby win the match.

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

It was sort of a one-sided match at WWE TLC where Miz attacked Wyatt in the early going until Wyatt planted him with a big Sister Abigail from the barrier to the floor. He connected with the second one inside the ring to pick up an easy win. Wyatt approached The Miz with a Mallet to attack him but Daniel Bryan returned with a clean-shaven look pounce on Wyatt. Bryan unloaded on Wyatt with some YES kicks before the lights went out as Wyatt decided to disappear.

TABLES MATCH: Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

Rusev was in control of the match for the better part by unloading some Kendo Sticks shots on Lashley. He connected with a Machka Kick when Lana jumped on the shoulder of Rusev. The distraction allowed Lashley to pick Rusev up and put him through an already set up table to get the win at TLC.

TLC MATCH FOR WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair was neutralized by Asuka who delivered a huge powerbomb from the top of a ladder through the table on the mat. The referee checked on Flair as Becky countered with a Bexploder Suplex on ladders. She started climbing a ladder but Asuka managed to shake it that made Becky fell off it. Asuka then grabbed the championships to retain the championships.

After the main event, the camera cut to the backstage area where Roman Reigns and King Corbin alongside a bunch of superstars engaged in a brawl. Reigns stood tall by sending Corbin off the stage level, leveling a big group of Superstars and security down. WWE TLC aka the final pay-per-view of this decade went off the air with this.

The locker room has emptied and a massive brawl is underway after tonight's #WWETLC main event!!!! pic.twitter.com/Vd8mivV2mV — WWE (@WWE) 16 December 2019

Full TLC 2019 results:

Humberto Carrillo def. Andrade

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. The Revival (Ladder Match)

Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy

Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. The O.C. ended in a Double Count-out

King Corbin def. Roman Reigns (Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match)

Universal Champion Bray Wyatt def. The Miz: Daniel Bryan reemerges to attack Wyatt

Bobby Lashley def. Rusev (Tables Match)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors def. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair (Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match)