WWE to add four big matches to Summerslam 2019 card

As seen during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, the main event of the show will feature Brock Lesnar take on Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship in a rematch from Wrestlemania 35. Becky Lynch will also defends her WWE Raw women's championship against Canada's own Natalya. But there are plenty more matches in the pipeline which will be sanctioned for Summerslam to make the card a stacked one.

At present, we expect four more matches to be confirmed on the upcoming editions of WWE Raw and Smackdown Live going by the storylines. The inevitable matchup from Smackdown Live will feature Shane McMahon take on Kevin Owens who is on a mission to let the world know about how the authority figure is consuming TV time that belongs to youngsters. This would just be a way to write off McMahon from the TV at Summerslam as Owens is booked to get a dominant win at the upcoming show.

The WWE Championship match setup from Smackdown Live has also been done when Randy Orton pinned Kofi Kingston on this week's episode. The Viper made it clear that he is away from the title picture for too long. It means he is coming for the prime title of the WWE brand once again. This time he will face a decade-old opponent in the form of Kofi at Summerslam 2019.

Over on WWE Raw, there should be a rematch for the United States Championship at Summerslam 2019 between AJ Styles and Ricochet. The latter one lost the title to the Phenomenal One at Extreme Rules but The Club does not seem to be done with beating him up. The three-on-one ambush continued even after Styles' win at Extreme Rules to confirm that the feud will go on till the biggest event of the summer. So a match at Summerslam is inevitable as this rivalry needs a proper culmination.

The fourth match which could be announced is Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt as Balor is heading into a hiatus. As per the earlier reports, WWE management talked to the former IC champion so that he puts over a returning Wyatt at Summerslam and then only take the time-off. But rumours also suggest that his hiatus has already started courtesy of the sudden attack by Wyatt on this week's Raw. Hopefully, we'd find out if this reincarnated feud is happening on the upcoming Monday night Raw where a reunion special episode awaits us in Tampa, Florida.