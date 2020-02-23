WWE to host three Elimination Chamber matches in 2020

As seen on the past episode of Smackdown on FOX, Lacey Evans had a sitdown with Renee Young. The Sassy Southern Belle talked about turning a new page following Royal Rumble return and not being bullies like Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. She also had her sights set on the Elimination Chamber where she has to deal with "five other women."

Apparently, it was more than a hint that the second Elimination Chamber match is in the works with the winner being declared as the number one contender for Smackdown women’s championship,

"Well, my sights are set on the Elimination Chamber," Lacey Evans said. "Obviously I'm aware that losing to Bayley puts me at the back of the line. So, I have 5 women that I need to take out in order to get an opportunity to become champion at WrestleMania, and that is my goal. That is the mission that I intend on accomplishing."

@LaceyEvansWWE Goal is to go through 5 other women at #EliminationChamber and go on to get another shot at the #Smackdown Women's Championship pic.twitter.com/MKNScCpVuB — Lacey Evans Fansite (@LaceyFansite) February 22, 2020

Previously, Naomi vs. Bayley for the championship had been rumoured for WrestleMania 36. But Naomi defeated Carmella on this week's SmackDown to get that title shot at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia next Thursday (February 27) meaning that match was preponed. The latest Chamber Match might have recently been planned to make drastic changes to women’s title match from the blue brand at the showcase of immortals.

Sheamus said it's time for him to start hunting bigger prey...



...to exterminate every last rat in that locker room...



And he's going to do it at the #EliminationChamber. pic.twitter.com/DD2yGSxTKk — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) February 22, 2020

As for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, Sheamus also announced that he will battle inside the demonic cage to earn a title shot at Wrestlemania. Although, WWE is yet to confirm this bout, the host venue, the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has confirmed the lineup for this one.

The six blue brand Superstars to compete in this match would be Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, King Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Robert Roode and WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman with the winner challenging The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the Universal title at Wrestlemania. (If The Fiend retains against Goldberg at Super Showdown)

Six women will go to WAR inside the #EliminationChamber for their chance to face @BeckyLynchWWE at #WrestleMania!



Who do you think will take the opportunity to head to The Grandest Stage of Them All? pic.twitter.com/6AIvRkplDU — WWE UK (@WWEUK) February 18, 2020

As for the third of these gimmicked matches, it was confirmed on this week’s episode of WWE Raw where six women will battle inside the steel structure for a shot to the title held by Becky Lynch. The Women's Elimination Chamber Match from the red brand will feature Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka.