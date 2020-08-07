English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE veteran The Rock responds to Daniel Bryan's wrestling challenge

By Raja
The Rock & Daniel Bryan on Raw 1000 (image courtesy WWE.com)
The Rock & Daniel Bryan on Raw 1000 (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, August 7: WWE legend The Rock recently responed to Daniel Bryan's tweet on a potential contest between the two. The Beard vs The Great One sounds a mouth-watering lineup for the professional wrestling fans, who would love to see this bout go down now that a challenge has been laid down. But practically it's a complete no-no situation.

Daniel Bryan took to Twitter and joked how bad he wants to wrestle The Rock after his daughter Birdie forced him to listen to the "You're Welcome" song on uncountable occasions. It’s from Disney's "Moana" movie, which starred The People's Champion in a voiceover role for the lead character Moana's guide.

Bryan tweeted, "I would love to do a match with @TheRock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to "You're Welcome." And then, of course, it's stuck in my head and I sing it all day. [monkey see emoji]."

The Rock later responded jokingly that he's prepared to compete in a match against the leader of the YES nation. He then also congratulated Bryan and his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, who welcomed a new baby boy this past weekend.

"I can see the writing on this wall from miles away - I'll be jobbing again in the spirit of being a girl dad [flower emoji] [laughing emoji] [muscle emoji]," Rock wrote. "Let's do it. And congrats brother on the new arrival. We're thrilled for you, Mama B and the fam [folding hands emoji] [heart emoji]"

Bryan hasn't responded to the tweet yet, but the exchange of words has sent the IWC to a frenzy.

The Rock and Daniel Bryan previously featured in a segment during the Raw 1000 episode back in 2012. The seven-time WWE Champion ruined Bryan and AJ Lee's pre-wedding moment on that night by making fun of the couple. The instance never turned out to be a feud despite Bryan talking about the insult for weeks to follow.

The Rock is considered as retired from pro-wrestling as he has never competed in a full-length match in WWE since 2013. Although speculations have been high on a potential in-ring comeback, he’s nowhere near a return to WWE due to commitments with Hollywood. As for Bryan, there is perhaps not much wrestling left in him as he plans on enjoying fatherhood more than being a wrestler.

On a related note, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also congratulated WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins on giving birth to baby boys over the bygone weekend by writing the following on Twitter,

"Congratulations to The @BellaTwins on the beautiful additions to their families!"

Nikki Bella and fiancee Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child, a baby boy on July 31st, while Brie Bella and husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their second child, also a boy within just 24 hours on August 1.

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
CPL 2020: Players proceed to quarantine
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 13:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue