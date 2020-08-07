WWE veteran The Rock responds to Daniel Bryan's wrestling challenge

Daniel Bryan took to Twitter and joked how bad he wants to wrestle The Rock after his daughter Birdie forced him to listen to the "You're Welcome" song on uncountable occasions. It’s from Disney's "Moana" movie, which starred The People's Champion in a voiceover role for the lead character Moana's guide.

Bryan tweeted, "I would love to do a match with @TheRock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to "You're Welcome." And then, of course, it's stuck in my head and I sing it all day. [monkey see emoji]."

I can see the writing on this wall from miles away - I’ll be jobbing again in the spirit of being a girl dad 🌺 😂 💪🏾

Let’s do it.

And congrats brother on the new arrival. We’re thrilled for you, Mama B and the fam 🙏🏾❤️ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 6, 2020

The Rock later responded jokingly that he's prepared to compete in a match against the leader of the YES nation. He then also congratulated Bryan and his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, who welcomed a new baby boy this past weekend.

Bryan hasn't responded to the tweet yet, but the exchange of words has sent the IWC to a frenzy.

The Rock and Daniel Bryan previously featured in a segment during the Raw 1000 episode back in 2012. The seven-time WWE Champion ruined Bryan and AJ Lee's pre-wedding moment on that night by making fun of the couple. The instance never turned out to be a feud despite Bryan talking about the insult for weeks to follow.

The Rock is considered as retired from pro-wrestling as he has never competed in a full-length match in WWE since 2013. Although speculations have been high on a potential in-ring comeback, he’s nowhere near a return to WWE due to commitments with Hollywood. As for Bryan, there is perhaps not much wrestling left in him as he plans on enjoying fatherhood more than being a wrestler.

Congratulations to The @BellaTwins on the beautiful additions to their families! https://t.co/2A7rYzCc5F — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 6, 2020

On a related note, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also congratulated WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins on giving birth to baby boys over the bygone weekend by writing the following on Twitter,

Nikki Bella and fiancee Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child, a baby boy on July 31st, while Brie Bella and husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their second child, also a boy within just 24 hours on August 1.