WWE Wrestlemania 37 in 2021 to be affected by Coronavirus pandemic?

The pro-wrestling industry is no different which is being forced to conduct shows without any audience. There is uncertainty surrounding the biggest events in the future which include WrestleMania, next year.

WWE has planned to organize WrestleMania 37 in 2021 in Los Angeles but chances are high that the event could end up being canceled owing to the recent announcement made by the local authorities to slow down the coronavirus outbreak.

Although WWE is still advertising the 'show of shows' from the same venue, gatherings have been withdrawn in the city for an extended amount of time.

A report came out on LA Times stating that the internal Los Angeles Fire Department email was issued by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who intended that large gatherings could be put off for at least a year i.e. May 2021. This would obviously impact all the sporting and entertainment events including pro wrestling in the city.

“Large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may not be approved in the city for at least 1 year,” said Garcetti in a coronavirus briefing. “It was also noted in the email that Garcetti would like to start reopening the economy, starting with “essential businesses and small businesses … phased in over a period of time (6-10 months).”

"It's difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands anytime soon. We've got many, many miles to walk before we're going to be back in those environments."

WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place on March 28th, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The venue, which is yet to be inaugurated, has the capacity of hosting 70,000 people. The belief is that seating can be expanded to 100,000 for an event like WrestleMania. But if the Mayoral orders prevail then we may see another Wrestlemania without the fans.

Perhaps, the biggest blow would be on the stadium owner Stan Kroenke. The SoFi Stadium complex was approximately getting launched in July 2020 with the price tag of the complex being $10 billion when it's fully ready. But everything is up in the air due to the COVID-19 outbreak and Government-mandated restrictions.

Currently, Construction of the home of WrestleMania 37, the SoFi Stadium was given permission to continue construction in Inglewood while the entire California state remains under a stay-at-home order.

FOX11 has reported that two workers on the stadium construction site have tested positive for COVID-19. The workers are daily being checked whereas they were also ordered to practice social distancing measures.