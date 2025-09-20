Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Junaid Siddique Maintains Top Spot- Top Ten Wicket-Takers, Teamwise Top 5 on Sep 20 before Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: Complete Card, Schedule, Venue, Full List of Matches - All You Need to Know By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 15:54 [IST]

Wrestlepalooza 2025 marks a new era for WWE, debuting as a major premium live event under the company's new ESPN partnership. Hosted at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on September 20, this spectacle is set to deliver a mix of iconic comebacks, high-stakes championship bouts, and history-making retirements.

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. As the first Wrestlepalooza under the WWE banner-rebooting a classic event name previously used by ECW - the event combines superstars from both Raw and SmackDown.

It is especially significant for featuring John Cena's final Wrestlepalooza appearance before his retirement at the year's end, as well as AJ Lee's long-awaited return to the ring after a decade-long absence.

WWE Wrestlepalooza Official Schedule

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Pre-show: 5:00 PM-7:00 PM ET (2:30 AM-4:30 AM IST, Sunday)

Main show: 7:00 PM ET (4:30 AM IST, Sunday)

Wrestlepalooza Confirmed Match Card

Main Event: John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

Cena's farewell run meets Lesnar's first return to the ring since SummerSlam 2023.

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

High stakes as Rhodes defends his title against a premier challenger.

Mixed Tag Team Match: Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee

Rollins and Lynch face the dynamic married duo of Punk & Lee, marking AJ Lee's return.

The Usos vs. Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker

The Usos reunite on a major stage for their first tag team PPV match since 2023.

Women's World Championship: Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer

The title is up for grabs in a pivotal matchup after Naomi vacated her championship.

Wrestlepalooza 2025 is part of a broader agreement between WWE and the Indiana Sports Corporation. This multi-year deal includes not only Wrestlepalooza but also future major WWE events such as SummerSlam and WrestleMania scheduled to be held in Indianapolis. In addition, the agreement covers the 2025 Royal Rumble, which took place earlier in the year, as well as regular tapings of WWE shows Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, alongside other select WWE events including Wrestlepalooza.