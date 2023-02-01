Asia Mixed Team Badminton Championships 2023: Date, Venue, Groups, India's Opponents, Live Streaming Details

The tournament which will be held in Dubai between February 14 and 19 will see some of the best shuttlers in the continent participate for the podium finish.

The draw for the same was unveiled on Tuesday (January 31) at the Dubai Sports Council in presence of India's star shuttler and double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu.

How many teams are participating in Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023?

A total of 17 teams will fight for honours at the continental championships.

Where is the Asia Mixed Team Badminton Championships being held this year?

The prestigious event is making a return after the last edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The 2023 edition is being held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

Which group is India drawn in the Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023?

India have been handed a decent draw after being placed alongside Malaysia, UAE, and Kazakhstan in Group B.

What are the other Groups and participants in Asia Mixed Team Championships?

Group A: Defending champions China, Korea, Singapore and Uzbekistan are clubbed together.

Group C: Indonesia, Thailand, Bahrain, and Syria are drawn in Group C.

Group D: 2017 champion Japan, Lebanon, Chinese Taipei, Pakistan and last edition's bronze medallists Hong Kong are drawn in Group D.

Which are the top-seeded teams at the Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023?

China, Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia are the top four seeded teams.

What is the format for the group stage in Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023?

All the teams in the group stage will compete in a round-robin format with the top two teams advancing to the knockout stage.

Each tie will comprise two singles and three doubles matches.

Who is part of the Indian squad in Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023 in Dubai?

The Indian team consists of the following players across various categories:

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu (world No. 9), Aakarshi Kashyap.

Men's Singles: HS Prannoy (world No. 9), Lakshya Sen (world No. 11).

Men's Doubles pair: Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy/Chirag Shetty (World No. 5 doubles pair), Krishna Prasad Garga/Vishnuvardhan Goud P.

Women's Doubles Pair: Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam

Mixed doubles pair: Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto.

How has been India's performance in Asia Mixed Team Championships in the past?

In the inaugural edition of the prestigious tournament, which was held in 2017, Team India failed to cross the quarterfinal stage. In the 2019 edition, India's campaign ended at the group stage.

How to watch Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023 in India?

However, there's no confirmation but as has been the case with BWF events in the past, Sport18 will broadcast the matches on TV in India while the live streaming will be available on VootSelect App.