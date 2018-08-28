Asian Games 2018: Tai tames below-par Sindhu for gold

Sindhu lost the match in just 34 minutes in straight sets - 13-21, 16-21. It is the first time that India has won two individual medals at the Asian Games with Saina Nehwal earlier clinching the bronze. Saina was also conquered by Tai in the semifinals.

Sindhu had lost in a big final four times this year, having lost the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games title clash to Saina Nehwal and the World Championship summit clash to Spain's Carolina Marin. Besides that she was also beaten in the title clashes at the India Open (by Saina) and at the Thailand Open (by Nozomi Okhuhara).

Sindhu had scripted history on Monday (August 27) becoming the first Indian to cement her spot in the final of the Asian Games 2018 women's singles. No Indian had ever reached the final of a singles event at the Asian Games before the 23-year-old from Hyderabad.

On this day, Tai was in complete control from the beginning, taking the first five points of the match, with her trademark sharp returns. To negate Tai's strong net game, Sindhu tried to push her back to the baseline in the second game. It got her points but she lost too many points due to unforced errors as some of the shots sailed over the lines.

The strategy could have been more effective if she had not missed drop shots after pinning Tai to baseline.

Initially, Sindhu was tied with Tai at 4-4 but as the game wore on, the Taipei shuttler continued to tighten her grip over the contest. An un-returnable smash put her ahead 15-10.

It was over soon with Tai earning a match point with Sindhu netting a shuttle at 15-19.