BWF World Championships: Carolina Marin scripts history as PV Sindhu loses fourth final of 2018

Posted By:
PV Sindhu (left) at the BWF World Championships podium with Carolina Marin (centre) and bronze medallists Bingjiao He and Akane Yamaguchi (Image: Twitter)
PV Sindhu (left) at the BWF World Championships podium with Carolina Marin (centre) and bronze medallists Bingjiao He and Akane Yamaguchi (Image: Twitter)

Nanjing, August 5: PV Sindhu was second best for the fourth time this year as she lost the BWF World Championships final 19-21, 10-21 to Spain's Carolina Marin in the title clash on Sunday (August 5).

In a repeat of the 2016 Rio Olympics final, Sindhu looked off colour to lose the final in 45 minutes to the Spaniard. This is Marin's third World Championships title, making her the woman to achieve that feat. Marin had won the title in 2014 (Copenhagen) and 2015 (Jakarta).

The 23-year-old Sindhu, who had lost an epic final to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara at Glasgow last year, didn't have answers to Marin's blistering pace during the final.

The second silver meant Sindhu is the only Indian to have four world championships podium finishes. She had won two bronze medals at the 2013 Guangzhou and 2014 Copenhagen editions.

Sindhu had entered the summit clash with a 6-6 head-to-head against Marin. She had also won their last meeting at the Malaysian Open in June.

However, Sindhu was unable to capitalise on the lead she had taken in the first game.

Marin was attacking from the very beginning but she was susceptible to errors and saw herself trailing 8-11 at the interval of the first game. Sindhu smashed her way through a couple of points to 14-11 but it all changed when the chair umpire warned Sindhu over time wasting. Sindhu was urged to be ready to receive Marin's serve a bit faster and that eventually broke her momentum in the game.

Marin was able to capitalise on it and made it 17-all, before pushing for the first game.
There was enough time during the break between the two games for Sindhu to recover. However, that interval allowed a pumped up Marin to go on the offensive in the very beginning of the second game.

With a slicing drop, she extended her lead from 3-0 to 8-2. Sindhu then had a challenge go against her and Marin was able to pick a point from a review to take a huge lead into the interval.

Then on, it was just a matter of time before Marin grabbed the game and the match. She allowed Sindhu to recover to 7-18 before finally claiming the game 21-10. She let out a loud scream and went down on her knees to celebrate the victory.

(With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Sunday, August 5, 2018, 15:33 [IST]
