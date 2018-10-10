English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Badminton star PV Sindhu lends her support to #metoo movement

By
Badminton star PV Sindhu lends her support to #metoo movement

New Delhi: A day after Badminton star Jwala Gutta joined the ongoing #metoo movement to talk about the mental harassment she's gone through in her career, PV Sindhu on Wednesday (October 10) lauded people from different spheres coming forward in exposing personalities who sought sexual favours from their colleagues.

Reputations, especially in Bollywood, took a beating when people such as Tanushree Dutta and Vinta Nanda named Nana Patekar and Alok Nath for alleged misconduct years ago.

Jwala Gutta speaks of mental harassment

The journalist-turned-politician MJ Akbar, who is a junior foreign minister in the NDA government, was also accused of misconduct by many journalists.

"I appreciate that people have come forward and spoken about it. I respect it," Sindhu said on the sidelines of the Vodafone event, where the telecom company launched a woman-specific service 'Sakhi'.

Asked if she was aware of any such incident in sports, Sindhu replied, "I don't know about seniors and coaches. As far as I am concerned, I have been on the sports circuit for years and it has been good and fine with me."

Sindhu's badminton colleague Jwala Gutta, on Tuesday, without giving any names, alleged mental harassment by a coach.

In a series of tweets, the former world championships bronze-medallist in women's doubles neither took any names nor mentioned any instances of sexual harassment, which form the core of the movement that has taken India by storm after major ramifications the world over.

Gutta, also a former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, reiterated her allegations of being targetted in selection. "Maybe I should talk about the mental harassment I had to go through...#metoo," she said.

"Since 2006. since this person became the chief ..threw me out of national team inspite of me being a national champion.the latest was when I returned from RIO. I am out of national team again.one of the reasons I stopped playing!!," Gutta alleged.

The Hyderabad-based player had a long-standing and much-publicised feud with chief national coach P Gopichand, during which she alleged that he concentrated solely on singles players while ignoring the ones in doubles.

(With inputs from PTI)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PAK 482, 181/6 (57.5 vs AUS 202
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 17:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue