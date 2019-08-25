BAI announces cash rewards for Sindhu, Sai Praneeth

New Delhi, Aug 25: Badminton Association of India on Sunday (Aug 25) announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth for their historic feats in the World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.
BAI President @himantabiswa announces cash award of 2⃣0⃣ lac for World Champion @Pvsindhu1 and 5⃣lac for @saiprneeth92 for their historic performance at the #bwfworldchampionship2019— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 25, 2019
Kudos Champs!#IndiaontheRise #BWFWC2019 pic.twitter.com/imPqB5nVmu
While Sindhu became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold, Praneeth ended a 36-year wait after Prakash Padukone's feat to secure a bronze for the country in men's singles.